Coronation Street SPOILERS: Adam to cheat on Sarah?

In next week's Coronation Street, Adam turns the charm on Rick Neelan's ex-wife Laura. Is he about to cheat Sarah?

Just a few months ago, Adam and Sarah tied the knot and the newlyweds recently returned from their honeymoon.

But since his return, the solicitor has become even more suspicious of Sarah's dodgy ex-boyfriend Gary Windass and his connection to Kelly Neelan.

Adam and Sarah got married earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Previews for upcoming episodes reveal Gary manages to track down Kelly's mum, Laura. He confronts her, but should she be worried?

Later, Adam spots her in the cafe. He secretly slips off his wedding ring and turns on the charm. What is he up to? Will he cheat on Sarah?

Gary's connection to Laura and Kelly

Last year, Gary killed loan shark Rick when he thought he had taken Sarah hostage.

After the murder, Gary was in Rick's office when his daughter Kelly came looking for her dad, who was meant to pick her up from school.

Gary killed Rick (Credit: ITV)

She immediately became suspicious of Gary and began to follow him, wanting to know where her dad was.

Gary told Kelly the truth about her dad's job but lied saying he went abroad to flee from the police.

Gary has been trying to help Kelly after she landed herself in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Kelly returned to the Street after enrolling at Weatherfield High.

As Gary had been sending money to Laura 'from Rick' for Kelly's private school fees, he immediately realised she was keeping the money for herself.

Gary learnt Laura was pocketing Kellys school fees (Credit: ITV)

Laura ended up fleeing, leaving Kelly alone. However, Adam began to notice Gary's desire to help the teenager.

Is he trying to get close to Laura to find out more information? Or is he really going to cheat on Sarah?

More to come for Sarah and Gary?

Recently Gary actor Mikey North revealed there is unfinished business between Sarah and Gary in a huge new story.

But what could it be? Could a heartbroken Sarah turn back to her ex?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

