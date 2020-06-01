Coronation Street returns to filming June 9 ensuring it will stay on air in July

Coronation Street will resume filming on June 9 to ensure show doesn't go off air in July.

ITV has confirmed Corrie's cast and crew have returned to work after an enforced production break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today (Monday, June 1) the production team began a health and safety induction. This is to familiarise themselves with the new protocols that are now in place throughout the studios and on the Coronation Street set.

Filming will resume next week! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What have show bosses said?

Series producer Iain MacLeod said: "The whole team at Coronation Street has pulled together to generate an ingenious, intricate set of protocols, to allow filming to restart as safely as humanly possible.

"We are really pleased to be able to resume making the nation's favourite soap at a time when people need the reassurance of their regular Corrie fix more than ever.

Filming was stopped back in March (Credit: ITV)

He added: "Safety remains our number one priority and we are under no illusions about the challenges still facing us and the nation as a whole.

"However, I can assure viewers that Corrie's ever-present humour and brilliant storytelling will be there in abundance in the episodes due to begin filming next week and beyond."

The cast and crew's initial filming pattern will produce three episodes per week.

New health and safety measures

New health and safety measures have been introduced (Credit: ITV)

Several new health and safety measures have been introduced to ensure a return to filming is possible.

These include the cast and crew having their temperatures checked on a daily basis. This will be done by an external company, who are specialised medical advisors.

We are really pleased to be able to resume making the nation's favourite soap.

Members of the cast and crew who are over the age of 70 or have an underlying health condition won't be on set during the initial period of filming.

There will also be an individual risk assessment process for those who fall into a clinically vulnerable category. They will be able to return to work if it is safe for them to do so.

Older cast members and those with underlying health issues will not return just yet (Credit: ITV)

Props will also be sanitised with the design team working at a safe distance. Meanwhile, the make-up and costume departments will work remotely with members of the cast.

However, office staff will still work from home to ensure fewer people in the building.

The right time to return

John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, added: "Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew.

Coronation Street will continue to air three episodes a week for the foreseeable future (Credit: ITV)

"With the peak passed, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming. And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible.

He added: "I'm sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in, it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake."

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

