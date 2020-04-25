Coronation Street: Gary Windass and Sarah Platt have unfinished business in HUGE new story

Mikey North has revealed Coronation Street will revisit the relationship between Gary Windass and Sarah Barlow.

The cobbles star admitted there is "unfinished business" between his character and Tina O'Brien's alter ego.

There were plans to shoot some scenes with the pair before production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He told Inside Soap magazine: "Well, I know that Gary and Sarah is something that Corrie is keen to revisit, as I had some stuff coming up with Tina before everything went into lockdown.

"There is definitely unfinished business between them."

Lead villain

Gary has become the lead Corrie villain over the past year, after sabotaging the Underworld roof which caused the death of Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia), and later killing loan shark Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) in self-defence.

The 33-year-old actor - who has played the cobbles bad boy since 2008 - admitted there were plenty of explosive scenes "in the pipeline" which were the "culmination of the past year".

Mikey is hopeful the planned plot will still play out on screen, despite the current health crisis meaning filming had to be halted.

Final chapter

He added: "Honestly, we had some huge stuff planned. What we had in the pipeline was going to be a culmination of the past year of Gary's life, and possibly the final chapter of this story.

"I think we were due to start filming it on the Monday that the country went into lockdown! I'm hoping we'll pick it straight up.

"A lot of it was due to be filmed on location and I have everything crossed as the scripts were just fantastic. I was really excited to do it!"

60th anniversary

Mikey would love for his character to play a big part in the soap's upcoming 60th anniversary celebrations.

He said: "I've been on the show for 12 years, and we're heading towards the 60th anniversary - so I'd love to be involved with that if I can be!"

