Is Abi leaving Coronation Street? She has lost her son, but can she find a way to win him back or will she be forced to go?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Imran is pressing ahead with a plan to discredit Abi for good.

Can Abi make him see what’s best for their son is all of them in his life?

Or will she be forced to quit Corrie for good after she loses everything?

Imran’s move has upset Abi (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street cast list in full for 2022

Abi loses custody

Toyah and Imran have been given the care of baby Alfie after they reunited on Wednesday (April 14).

The couple are hoping to raise the baby together and be a family.

However, Abi has vowed to fight them.

Imran, however, is not afraid of playing dirty to get what he wants.

Ben has a cruel idea for Imran (Credit: ITV)

Imran has a plan

He meets up with a PI, Ben, and instructs him to find out everything he can about Abi. He wants dirt he can use against her in court.

Toyah isn’t impressed.

She doesn’t want to do it this way and is already having doubts about taking the baby away from Abi in the first place.

However she soon overhears Abi and her solicitor Elliot discussing how they can ruin Imran’s chances of custody.

It makes Toyah realise they have to do whatever they can to win and she tells Imran she supports his plan to prove Abi is unfit.

Abi is desperate to be a part of her son’s life (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi extends an olive branch

Abi soon decides to change tactics, though.

She arrives at the neonatal unit and tells Imran and Toyah she wants them all to be a part of Alfie’s life.

It’s clear Toyah is wavering in her support of Imran.

Will she change her mind about his underhand tactics?

Imran pushes on with his plot (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Corrie fans are baffled by Abi’s nails

Imran plays dirty

Whether Toyah supports him or not, Imran pushes ahead with his plan.

However, Ben fails to find anything fresh on Abi, disappointing Imran.

Ben suggests for a fee he could set Abi up with drugs.

But that’s one step too far for Imran (for now!) and he tells Ben he has to keep digging and find something they can use.

Imran wants hard evidence Abi is back on the drugs, but can Ben find it?

And will Toyah leave Imran on his own if she finds out?

Abi has been through the mill (Credit: ITV)

Is Abi leaving Coronation Street?

Poor Abi seems to have lost everything.

With Imran doing all he can to take her baby, Kevin firmly stating they are over, and even one of her only friends, Toyah, is on Imran’s side, Abi really doesn’t have much left.

She’s determined to fight for her son.

However, if she loses Alfie for good, will she leave the Street?

What else does she have to stick around for?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.