Coronation Street: Abi leaves eagled-eye fans baffled over her nails

Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about Abi Franklin’s nails.

A few weeks ago, Abi left Weatherfield after Seb’s killer, Corey Brent, was found not guilty.

Devastated, Abi told her fiancé Kevin she was going to stay with her cousin. However he discovered she wasn’t with her cousin and £2000 had been taken from their joint account.

After running into Abi’s ex Tez, Kevin demanded answers, but he claimed he didn’t know where she was.

Later Abi returned to the cobbles and she told Kevin that she had taken the money from their joint account to pay for accommodation and food.

Fans noticed Abi had freshly manicured nails after being away for weeks (Credit: ITV)

She later met up with Tez again and he gave her a gun.

However fans were distracted by the fact she had freshly manicured nails, claiming that the last thing Abi would be worried about is having her nails done while she’s grieving for her son and planning to go after Corey.

Even when your life is falling apart, never neglect the nails! 💅 #corrie — The Critic (@TheCrit65665721) October 11, 2021

Abi's nails again – two different colours in one episode. YOU WOULDN'T EVEN THINK HER CHARACTER WOULD BE ARSED ABOUT NAILS! Sort it out, #Corrie! — Nic (@Darker_Horse) October 11, 2021

Would abbey have her nails painted bright red at this time ??? #Corrie — karen (@austinkarenl) October 11, 2021

Abi's nails are immaculate, no matter what her situation is. That is not normal or real life. Mending a car, her nails are perfect and red. Run away to get a gun, again, she comes back without a chip! She must have packets of fake stick-ons in her pocket! #Corrie — CheCavolo (@CavoloChe) October 11, 2021

#corrie given Abi had been on the run and away from home her nails are immaculate — Marc Blowers (@marc_blowers) October 11, 2021

I love how abby’s been on the run and yet her nails are stil immaculately painted 💅🏻💅🏻💅🏻 #corrie — Helen Rachel (@helsrachel86) October 11, 2021

Abi has been awol for over a fortnight but still has perfectly manicured nails? Ok #corrie — Brooke Kelly (@mynameisbrooke) October 9, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Abi?

News of Corey’s transfer to a German club spreads and Nina is furious.

When Roy finds a notebook with details of Corey’s training regime, she says she will find the owner.

Later Nina calls at No.13 to speak to Abi.

Next week Abi watches an Instagram video of Corey packing for Germany and puts a gun in her bag.

Abi goes after Corey (Credit: ITV)

Nina discovers what she’s planning. Abi is shocked to find the police outside Corey’s house.

Later Abi goes in search of Corey but with everyone in Halloween masks, it proves to be tricky.

Eventually she confronts him and as he goads her, she prepares to pull the trigger when the ground gives way beneath them.

Will Abi kill Corey? (Credit: ITV)

Abi and Corey find themselves trapped in a Victorian sewer, unaware that the gun lies midway between them on the ground.

Trapped in the sewer with water rising around them, Abi and Corey have a face off, but who has the gun?

And what will Roy find when he peers down the hole?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There’s an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

