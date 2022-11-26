Christmas is coming to the cobbles meaning that some huge storyline spoilers have been released ahead of the festive period on Coronation Street.

With festivities underway, will it be all holiday cheer for every resident, or will some be left feeling like The Grinch?

Here are 9 huge storylines coming to Coronation Street this Christmas.

Will Daniel put a ring on Daisy’s finger? (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel proposes to Daisy?

Love is in the air for Daniel and Daisy as Daniel gets Jenny’s blessing to propose.

Choosing a ring, Daniel plans the perfect proposal.

However, he faces a hurdle when the Barlows get burgled and the ring is stolen.

As the ring gets stolen, will Daniel cancel his plans to propose?

Will Fiz and Tyrone get hitched? (Credit: ITV)

2. There’s wedding chaos for Fiz and Tyrone

Tyrone wants to put a ring back of Fiz’s finger and plans a surprise Christmas Day wedding.

He secretly organises the dress, venue and party and asks Hope and Ruby to keep the secret.

However, when Christmas Day arrives, Fiz thinks that there’s nothing to celebrate.

She vanishes just as Tyrone is about to surprise her with the wedding of her dreams.

Has Fiz become a runaway bride without even knowing?

Will Fiz and Ty get married?

Max puts himself in trouble (Credit: ITV)

3. Coronation Street spoilers: Max is in danger

Max becomes more isolated from his family as he carries on disagreeing with David.

The trouble teen chooses to spend time with Griff and his new friends, desperate to belong.

However, by doing so, he puts himself in danger.

Will Max be able to escape from the clutches of Griff?

Will Stephen kill again? (Credit: ITV)

4. Stephen plans his next move

Meanwhile Stephen’s desperate to get his plan back on track and tries to protect himself.

However, it seems like his family are on to him.

As well as the Platts asking questions, Gabrielle is threatening to expose his secrets.

And, Leo’s dad, Teddy, is starting to believe that something more sinister is behind his disappearance.

Will Stephen kill again to keep his secrets safe?

Who will be the next person to meet a grisly end?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your best TV Finale now!

Damon’s here to cause trouble (Credit: ITV)

5. Harvey’s drug-dealing friend causes trouble for Nick

Nick’s in a sticky situation as he’s blackmailed for accepting money off of Harvey.

As Jacob’s drug-dealing dad, Damon, enters the scene, he soon causes trouble for Nick.

Will Nick be able to keep the secret safe from Leanne?

Or has he brought trouble to their doorstep once more?

Summer has got herself into a sticky situation (Credit: ITV)

6. Coronation Street spoilers: Summer regrets her deal

After doing a deal with Mike and Esther, Summer is faced with the ghost of Christmas Future.

However, she worries that she won’t be able to manage both the pregnancy and diabetes and her family also have their doubts.

But, will Summer be able to free herself from the deal without dashing the hopes of Mike and Esther?

Can Sean and Laurence save their relationship? (Credit: ITV)

7. Sean and Laurence’s relationship is up in the air

Meanwhile Sean and Laurence do their best to get their relationship back on track.

But, will they succeed as scheming Todd tries to drive a wedge between them?

Can George make Eileen’s day? (Credit: ITV)

8. George tries to make up for last Christmas

Last Christmas, George gifted Eileen with a coffin.

Will George make it up to Eileen with a better gift this year?

Sally has a gift for Tim, but will it restore peace? (Credit: ITV)

9. Sally gives Tim a gift to remember

Sally gives Tim a Christmas gift to remember.

But will it bring peace between them both again?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Are you looking forward to Christmas on the cobbles? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!