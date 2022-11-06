Coronation Street stars have confirmed that Stephen Reid WILL kill again.

The businessman has already proved quite the villain in recent months.

Stephen Reid is set to kill again – but who will be his victim? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen Reid will kill again

Viewers have seen him become increasingly more desperate to get his hands on mother Audrey Robert’s money.

He has successfully taken out an equity release on her house, taking more than £200k from her without her knowledge.

And after Leo Thompkins discovered the extent of his financial problems, Stephen became a murderer.

Desperate to shut Leo up, Stephen knocked him off a balcony to his death.

And he proved adept at covering up the crime by disposing of the body, and convincing Leo’s nearest and dearest that he’d fled to Canada for a new life.

With all this it should come as no surprise that Stephen will kill again.

Coronation Street terrorised by new serial killer

Now Corrie’s stars have confirmed it – while discussing who will be his next victim.

Actor Jack P Shepherd told Inside Soap: “David already doesn’t like Stephen. His uncle was meant to take him to Milan and ended up taking Sarah instead, so they’ve never seen eye-to-eye.

“Audrey is at the top of Stephen’s hit list because he wants all of her money, but if there’s anyone other than her in the firing line, it’s probably David. I suppose I should be a little bit worried.”

Will Shona become Stephen Reid’s next victim in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Shona Platt actress Julia Goulding added: “I was a bit worried as I’m doing on maternity leave, so I went straight upstairs to see the producers to check they weren’t going to write me out as one of Stephen’s victims!”

While Julia doesn’t reveal what answer bosses gave her – fans are convinced they know what’ll happen.

They think that Shona will be the one to figure out what Stephen has planned for Audrey’s money.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

“Bet Stephen kills someone, either Shona or Alya on the 13th of January next year – the 20th anniversary of Maxine’s murder. Also Friday the 13th too…” said one viewer.

A second said: “I fear Shona will be next when she starts to suss out Stephen.”

Another added: “Stephen better not kill Shona…”

