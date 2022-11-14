Coronation Street: Christmas Day wedding for Fiz and Tyrone?

A Coronation Street source has revealed that wedding bells may be in the air this Christmas for Fiz and Tyrone as he plans a surprise ceremony for his longtime love.

But Tyrone’s surprise may just backfire for them both.

Will Fiz and Tyrone be married?

Or will Tyrone’s plan cause more woes for the couple?

Could a surprise Coronation Street wedding be the solution for Fiz and Tyrone’s marital strife? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Fiz and Tyrone set for Christmas Day wedding?

Speaking to The Sun, a source spoke of Tyrone’s plan to arrange a Christmas Day wedding for Fiz.

He plans to keep it top secret in order to surprise her.

But his plan backfires when Fiz goes missing on Christmas Day.

The Sun’s source said: “Tyrone manages to keep it such a secret, furious Fiz thinks he has made no Christmas Day plans.

“She sets off on Christmas Day to try and get stuff for dinner but her car breaks down and she has no signal.

“Meanwhile, back in Weatherfield, everyone is ready for the wedding.

“The big question is, will they or won’t they?”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Corrie reps for comment on this story.

Fiz and Tyrone have a long history together since she joined the soap in 2001 (Credit: ITV)

Will Fiz and Tyrone marry?

Fiz and Tyrone first met in 2001, when Fiz was fostered as a 16-year-old by Roy and Hayley Cropper.

Although Tyrone was engaged to Maria Connor at the time, the pair quickly embarked upon a relationship together.

They would date, on and off, throughout their years on the soap.

Fiz and Tyrone became an official couple in 2012, after he split from abusive partner Kirsty Soames.

They later split again last year, but reunited after her failed marriage to Phil Whittaker.

Fiz decided to reunite with Tyrone mere hours after marrying then-husband Phil (Credit: ITV)

However, Tyrone’s current wedding plans come as the pair are experiencing tension in their relationship.

They are struggling with the publication of a book about Fiz’s ex, John Stape.

The John Stape book mentions both Fiz and daughter Hope by name.

Its publication has caused Tyrone to lash out, assaulting the book’s author in a viral video.

Recent scenes saw Tyrone arrested for assault.

Tyrone also punched Nick, after Nick asked Hope to stay away from his son, Sam.

The tension of the John Stape book and Tyrone’s fiery temper, have caused his relationship with Fiz to become strained.

Could a Christmas Day wedding put Fiz and Tyrone back on track?

Or will calamity prevent the pair from tying the knot?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!