Coronation Street: Shock pregnancy storyline for Jenny?

Coronation Street fans are predicting a shock pregnancy storyline for Jenny Connor.

Jenny recently got engaged to fiancé Leo and the two are planning to move to Canada.

However fans think that Jenny could be pregnant.

Leo and Jenny are engaged (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jenny and Leo

Jenny and Leo have been dating since the end of last year and things quickly progressed when he moved into the Rovers.

Over the last few months he was struggling with work.

However recently he was offered a job in Canada.

When he spoke to Jenny, she didn’t want to move and Leo made the decision to stay in Weatherfield with her.

But as he began working with Ed, it became clear to Jenny that he wasn’t happy.

The two briefly split as she told him to take the job in Canada.

As Jenny got drunk, upset over her break up, Stephen discovered she was the sole owner of the Rovers and began flirting with her.

The two went out the back and began kissing. However Leo returned and decided to propose to Jenny.

Gemma caught Stephen and Jenny together and managed to stop Leo from seeing.

After Jenny managed to get Stephen out, Leo proposed and she accepted.

The couple are now planning to move to Canada. But he has no idea she kissed Stephen.

Jenny and Stephen kissed (Credit: ITV)

Shock pregnancy storyline for Jenny?

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 7) Jenny was planning the pub’s charity football match with the team.

As James and the team set off for the match, Leo told her he was going to speak to Stephen about his contacts in Canada.

But Jenny said she felt dizzy and needed to sit down.

At the match James told the team that Jenny had a funny turn and wouldn’t be attending the match.

Although she could have been trying to distract Leo from talking to Stephen, fans think that Jenny could be pregnant.

I think Jenny is pregnant #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) September 7, 2022

Jenny’s not gonna be pregnant??? ….is she 🤔🤔🤔#Corrie — Zombie404 (@VampLover27) September 7, 2022

Omg pls tell me Jenny's pregnant, that'd literally be hilarious 😳🤣🤣#Corrie — Kay🌺 (@kay__tweets) September 7, 2022

Jenny got a bun in the oven 😬#corrie — Denise Chester (@Chestikov69) September 7, 2022

Jenny and Stephen only shared a kiss, so if Jenny was pregnant it would most likely be Leo’s baby.

Meanwhile some fans think Stephen could try to blackmail Jenny for money as his financial issues grow.

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

