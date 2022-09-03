Coronation Street caught out with major blunder in Jenny and Leo plot

Coronation Street fans have spotted a major blunder in last night’s episode.

Rovers Return landlady Jenny Connor and toyboy lover Leo Thompkins got engaged last night after splitting earlier this week.

Leo and Jenny are planning to leave Coronation Street so he can take his dream job in Canada (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Leo was offered his dream job in Canada, but turned it down when Jenny said she didn’t want to move.

Jenny broke up with him so he would take the job and live his dream across the Atlantic.

However she was utterly heartbroken and began downing wines in the bar.

And she was easy prey for down on his luck businessman Stephen Reid who quickly tried to seduce her.

As they began romping in the back room, Gemma arrived and caught them, but prevented Leo from discovering what happened.

He went on to propose and a delighted Jenny said yes – before also agreeing to move to Canada.

Coronation Street: Will Jenny and Leo move to Canada?

They went to celebrate at the Bistro where Stephen overheard the celebrations.

Back together officially, Leo went to collect his belongings – but ended up running into Sarah and Stephen.

And when Sarah told him about Stephen’s businesses in Canada, Leo was thrilled.

Sarah told him: “You’ll be able to help them out, with all your contacts. So Stephen has factories which I’m assuming they must all use construction.”

Leo was overjoyed and told Stephen: “Oh amazing, I’d love to pick your brains. What’s your number?”

Back in the Rovers, Leo was excited to tell Jenny about running into Stephen.

With Jenny panicking at what was said, Leo told her he would be able to help them for when they move to Canada.

He told her: “He might be able to help us. With finding work, he’ll have loads of contacts out there.”

However the whole reason for Leo moving to Canada is for his dream job.

However Leo said Stephen can help him find work in a major blunder (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot Corrie blunder

So there would be no reason for him to find another construction job.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the blunder.

One said: “Did Leo say Stephen could help ‘finding work’? Thought he has a job of a lifetime lined up???”

A second said: “I thought Leo was moving to Canada because he’d been offered a job? so why would he need help finding a job when he gets there?”

A third said: “Wasn’t Leo going to Canada for work? Whys he asking Stephen.”

Another added: “You already have a job lined up in Canada. That was the point of going.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

