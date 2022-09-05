Coronation Street fans predict dark blackmail twist for Jenny

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that Stephen will blackmail Jenny for money, in return for keeping their kiss a secret.

Stephen’s been desperate for cash, with his wife, Gabrielle, about to turn up on the cobbles, demanding the money back that Stephen stole from her.

It’s obvious that he’s struggling, but will Stephen take advantage of his situation with Jenny to get the money he needs?

Jenny was on the rebound (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen and Jenny kiss

In Friday night’s scenes (Friday, 2 May, 2022) Stephen had found out that Jenny owned the Rovers.

In an attempt to get her cash, he was seen flirting with the barmaid, in a very ‘discombobulated’ conversation.

Thinking that her relationship with Leo was over, Jenny went to the back.

Stephen followed her, with the pair sharing a drink… and a kiss!

However, in a great turn of events, Jenny’s partner, Leo turned up and proposed to her.

Now fans reckon that Stephen will blackmail Jenny in a bid to solve his money problems.

He knows she’s got the cash so he may as well take advantage of the situation.

Gemma walked in on Jenny and Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Fans think Stephen will blackmail Jenny

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their predictions.

One fan said: “I can just see it coming, Stephen is going to try and blackmail Jenny… even though Jenny should just tell Leo!”

Another commented: “What’s the betting that Stephen will blackmail Jenny now about them getting together?”

I can just see it coming Stephen is going to try blackmail Jenny… even tho Jenny should just tell Leo!!!! #corrie — ✨💫Cinders💫✨ (@Cinders12345678) September 2, 2022

What's the betting that Stephen will blackmail Jenny now about them getting together #corrie — Ian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ian38711310) September 2, 2022

Is stephen gonna blackmail Jenny now to keep quiet about their kiss or at least try? 🙄 @itvcorrie #Corrie — Mary (@MrsMJR6914) September 2, 2022

Another asked: “Is Stephen going to blackmail Jenny now to keep quiet about their kiss or at least try?”

Stephen’s up to no good (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Stephen?

In Coronation Street spoilers for this week, Stephen’s in need of money pronto.

His wife, Gabrielle, turns up and demands that he pay her back the £200,000 euros that he stole from her business account.

If not, she’ll call the police and expose his crimes.

Panicked, Stephen heads to find Audrey’s trust fund papers and tries to forge her signature.

However, Audrey walks in just as he’s trying to commit fraud.

Will she find out what he’s been up to?

Will Stephen try and blackmail Jenny if this plan fails?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

