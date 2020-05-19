Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon celebrates 20 years on soap sharing Maria's highlights

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon is celebrating 20 years on the soap. The actress shared a series of Maria's 'highlights' to her Instagram account.

In the first picture, Samia can be seen with her co-stars Andy Whyment, who plays Maria's brother Kirk Sutherland, Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, and Ryan Thomas who played Jason Grimshaw. Together they're alongside Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby and Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz Stape.

Samia first appeared in 2000 (Credit: ITV)

In another picture, Samia can be seen in Blackpool with her fellow co-stars.

Other snaps include memorable moments from Maria's time on the cobbles including her wedding to late husband Liam Connor, exposing Eva's baby lie at Eva and Aidan's wedding, having chocolate milk fall on her from a pinata, fighting with Eva in the water fountain, fighting with Leanne Battersby, having a laugh in Audrey's with the Platts, and hugging her son Liam Jr in prison.

Samia captioned the post: "It's 20 years today since my first ep on @coronationstreet and two decades later I'm still trying to work out 'how to solve a problem like Maria.'

"I've been looking back through some old pics and thought I'd share some... definitely not enough room to fit all her mistakes on one post thought! Swipe for a few 'highlights.'

"Thank you for all the special memories my #Corrie family. Looking forward to making more mischief on the cobbles. Soon hopefully!"

Congratulating Samia

Maria is still on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Friends and co-stars have congratulated Samia on her 20 years on the show.

It's 20 years today since my first ep on Coronation Street.

Alan commented: "20 years! Absolutely awesome. Here's to 20 more, love ya, love."

Andy wrote: "Congratulations on-screen sis, it's been a privilege to work with you for most of them. Here's to many more years. Love you loads."

Former Corrie star Michelle Keegan, who played Tina McIntyre said: "Amazing! Congratulations Sam!"

Ryan also added: "Go on Samia, the good old days."

Coronation Street's filming return date

Filming is currently suspended because of coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coronation Street suspended production back in March. The lockdown also means that Samia is unable to go out anywhere to celebrate.

There is no confirmed date for Corrie to resume filming. However ITV stated they are in the final stages of planning their return.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

