Coronation Street fans go wild as Alexandra Mardell shows off Rovers Return teapot

Coronation Street fans have gone wild as Alexandra Mardell showed off her Rovers Return teapot.

Alexandra, who plays Emma Brooker in the ITV soap, posted the picture with her Corrie memorablia to her Instagram.

She captioned the post: "Monday means Corrie and cuppa! @coronationstreet."

Fans quickly commented on the post going wild for the Rovers teapot.

One wrote: "Where did you get that teapot?"

A second commented: "Where can I get this teapot?"

A third said: "That teapot is amazing. Where is it from please?"

Another added: "Oh my god this is amazing."

Where can you buy the Coronation Street teapot?

The teapot is shaped like the iconic Coronation Street pub, the Rovers Return Credit: ITV)

Whilst the soap star hasn't said where you can buy the teapots, there are some being sold on sites such as ebay.

Alexandra's time in lockdown

Currently Alexandra is off work as Coronation Street stopped production back in March. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic which has caused over 34,000 deaths in the UK alone.

Alexandra plays hairdress and Rovers barmaid Emma (Credit: ITV)

During her time off, the actress has been experimenting with hair dye. The actress has turned her hair purple, blue and even all colours of the rainbow.

When will Coronation Street return to filming?

At the moment there is no set date for the show to resume production. However, ITV has addressed that they are in the final stages of planning the return.

Corrie has not set a return date (Credit: ITV)

An ITV spokesperson told Mirror TV: "The health and wellbeing of our people and those who work with us have always been our highest priority.

"We are in the final stages of working with others across the industry on a return-to-production protocol and we're in active discussions with the government on this. We will share more news in due course."

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

