Coronation Street fans demand return of Geoff and Yasmeen to forefront of the plots

Coronation Street fans are missing the Geoff and Yasmeen abuse storyline and want it back as they brand the show 'boring' without it.

It's only been a week since we last had the plot playing out, when Yasmeen attended court and was denied bail, but it's a week too long for some!

While there have been calls for the story to end as it's too distressing to watch, it seems it's actually the one thing keeping viewers' interest!

What are viewers saying?

Has #Corrie forgot about Geoff and Yasmeen ? — Ramey Harpur (@RameyHarpur36) May 18, 2020

Where’s Geoff and Yasmeen.. ..these episodes are boring 😴 #Corrie — Shɐun__ (@sh4unh__) May 18, 2020

Where’s our poor locked up Queen Yasmeen #corrie — Easstenders in quarantine (@_easstenders_) May 18, 2020

But what about Geoff?ffs #Corrie — Warren Murphy (@warrenpmurphy) May 18, 2020

What a boring episode 😴 #Corrie — kαt (@KatMarBax) May 18, 2020

What storylines has Coronation Street been showing?

The last week has been dominated by Oliver Battersby's devastating illness storyline.

Last night his parents, Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald found out the doctors believe Oliver to have mitochondrial disease.

Oliver will receive a devastating diagnosis in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

The life-limiting condition will change everything for the clan and is set to be a lot to take in as they try to come to terms with what's happening to their son.

Elsewhere, Ed Bailey is suffering racist abuse at the hands of new Bistro boss, Don. But as son Michael urges his father to do something about it, Ed has decided to let it go.

Corrie has been working hard on the storyline with Baroness Doreen Lawrence, mother of Stephen Lawrence who tragically died in a racially motivated attack in 1993.

Gemma's support group is helping her (Credit: ITV)

Gemma's postnatal depression plot has also been played out recently as she attended a support group and opened up about her fears of being a bad mum.

There was some light relief on Monday night (May 18) though when Evelyn and Arthur went on a dancing date.

Praise for the Oliver storyline

Despite calls for more Geoff and Yasmeen plots, fans have heaped praise on Jane Danson for her portrayal of Leanne during Oliver's illness storyline.

The powerhouse performances have had viewers in tears over the last week.

someone give Jane Danson all the awards pls bc her acting is superior & I’m crying bc of this storyline #corrie — dani (@gaIIachers) May 18, 2020

When will we see Geoff and Yasmeen on Coronation Street again?

There is no reference to Geoff and Yasmeen in spoilers for this week's Coronation Street.

It's Friday, May 29 that we are set to see them again when Alya pays Yasmeen a visit in prison.

As Alya assures her gran she knows Geoff is an abuser and she is doing all she can to get her out, Yasmeen completely shuts down.

Geoff will be released from hospital as Yasmeen stays in prison in next week's Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Geoff is ready to leave hospital and when Tim drives him home, Geoff discovers his key doesn't work.

Is this finally the beginning of the end for Geoff?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

