Coronation Street: Poor Sean Tully’s disastrous love life – every single ex and how they did him dirty

Coronation Street character Sean Tully hasn’t had a lot of luck in love.

Recently he met nice dentist Laurence Reeves, however it looks like he’s been hiding a pretty big secret from Sean.

Coronation Street: Sean Tully and Laurence Reeves

Following his relationship with horrible Frank, Sean met Laurence.

After some help from Glenda, Sean and Laurence went on a date and the pair seemed to be happy together.

However in tonight’s episode (Monday, October 31) Sean went to the cinema with his son Dylan and Laurence.

Sean hasn’t had a lot of luck when it comes to love (Credit: ITV)

When he asked Todd to take a photo on Laurence’s phone of the three of them, Todd was shocked to see a photo memory pop up on Laurence’s phone of Laurence and what appears to be his wife.

Later Todd told Sean what he saw and Sean was shocked as Laurence had never mentioned being married.

It looks like poor Sean could be set for more heartache.

But who are all of Sean’s exes and how have they done him dirty?

Tim cheated on Sean (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: Who has Sean dated?

Tim White

Sean briefly went out with a man named Tim White.

However their relationship quickly came to an end when Sean realised that Tim had another boyfriend called Lee.

While out for a meal, Sean and Tim were waiting for their bill when Lee came along, quickly bringing their relationship to an end.

Sonny was engaged to Michelle but had an affair with Sean (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Sonny Dhillon

Michelle Connor introduced Sean to her millionaire boyfriend Sonny.

However Sonny and Sean already knew each other as they had dated before. They soon began seeing each other behind Michelle’s back.

Sonny proposed to Michelle.

But on a Street Cars’ night out, Steve McDonald saw Sean and Sonny kissing.

Steve told Michelle, who was also his ex, that Sonny was gay, but she didn’t believe him.

However when Michelle’s brothers Liam and Paul found out they confronted Sean, who admitted to kissing Sonny.

They got him to admit the truth to Michelle, who was devastated.

Michelle told Sonny she knew about him and Sean and ended their engagement.

Sonny soon left.

Leon

Later Sean met Leon at a Weatnerfield Health and Fitness.

Sean pretended to be in a relationship with Jason Grimshaw to impress Leon but later told him they had split.

However Leon wasn’t interested in Sean – he was interested in Jason.

Sean tried to tell Leon that Jason wasn’t gay and he didn’t believe him

Sean and Marcus were on and off for a few years (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: Sean and Marcus Dent

In 2007, Sean and Violet got drunk and the topic of having children came up. They agreed if neither of them had a child by the time they were 30, they would have one together.

However they then agreed to try for a baby immediately and Violet fell pregnant.

At the baby scan, Sean met sonographer Marcus Dent and they began to flirt.

Marcus gave Sean his number and they began to date.

In 2008 Todd called his mum Eileen, Sean’s friend and landlady, to say he had seen Marcus with another man in a nightclub.

Eileen told Sean and he became increasingly paranoid and angry.

But later Marcus discovered Sean made a pass at Tom Kerrigan and he punched Tom, suspecting Sean had slept with him.

Eventually Marcus told Sean he was fed up with his jealousy and they split with Marcus going to London.

Marcus and Sean reunited in 2011 for a short while, but then broke up again.

Sean hoped to get back together again but was shocked to find out he was with Maria Connor.

Billy left Sean as he developed feelings for Todd Grimshaw (Credit: ITV)

Billy Mayhew

In 2015 Sean began dating vicar Billy Mayhew, who is still on the cobbles.

However the following year Billy broke up with Sean when he began to develop feelings for Todd.

Frank wasn’t as nice as he seemed (Credit: ITV)

Frank Bardsley

This year Sean began dating a man named Frank.

However Frank didn’t seem too thrilled about the fact Sean had a son.

After a football match where Dylan got injured, Sean caught Frank yelling at Sean.

He quickly ended their relationship.

Is Laurence married? (Credit: ITV)

Laurence Reeves

Now Sean is currently dating Laurence.

But will it be happily ever after?

Will Sean confront Laurence over the wedding picture?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

