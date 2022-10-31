Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Todd makes horrifying discovery about Sean’s new boyfriend?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, October 31, 2022), Todd is shocked as he sees something pop up on Sean’s boyfriend, Laurence’s phone.

What does he find on the phone?

Elsewhere, Fiz and Tyrone panic when they find part of the John Stape book in The Gazette.

But, who is behind the book?

What does Todd find out? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Todd gets a shock

Sean finally seems to have found a nice guy for once, but his new boyfriend might be hiding something.

Tonight, Sean, Laurence and Dylan get ready to go on an evening out.

Todd takes a photo of the three lads before they head out, after Sean asks him to.

Taking the photo on Laurence’s phone, Todd gets a shock.

Something unexpected pops up on the phone.

But, what is it?

Is Laurence hiding something? And will Todd tell Sean?

Fiz and Tyrone are desperate to find who is responsible (Credit: ITV)

Fiz and Tyrone fight against a mystery author

Tyrone and Fiz are devastated when they find out that the first part of the John Stape book has been published in The Gazette.

They are desperate to keep their association with the killer buried.

Fiz worries that Hope might find out and hides the paper from her.

She gets emotional as she feels the need to protect her family.

After finding out about the book last week, both Tyrone and Fiz assumed that Fiz’s ex Phill was the one behind the book.

He was researching into John Stape’s life with the aim of getting a book published, whilst he was in a relationship with Fiz.

However when Fiz went to see Phill last week, he promised he wasn’t the one writing the book.

Fiz sets out on ringing the journalist who worked with Phill and arranges to meet, hoping that they can stop anymore articles from being published.

But, who is behind the book? Is the culprit close to home?

