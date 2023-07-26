Coronation Street OPINION: Aadi and Courtney needs to end – it’s sickening

There’s no denying Courtney Vance has been a breath of fresh air in Coronation Street.

Her love of junk food, wise cracks and breezy confidence have been a treat.

And it’s great to see former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis back on screen, giving it her all and smashing it.

Aadi and Courtney’s affair needs to stop (Credit: ITV)

Courtney’s holding the cards

But while we love Courtney as a character, there’s something we’re really not comfortable with.

Her sleazy romance with teenager Aadi Alahan.

Courtney had no sooner met young Aadi before she was making her move and tempting him into bed. Poor Aadi – who’s still a teenager and well over a decade younger than married Mrs Vance – looked like a rabbit caught in headlights. But he went along with it, of course. Because at the end of the day, it’s Courtney who’s got all the power.

In short, Aadi and Courtney is not right.

Aadi might think he’s making his own choices. But is he really? From where we’re standing it seems he’s stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea.

Is Aadi making a choice? (Credit: ITV)

Impossible choice?

If he carries on his risky romance with Courtney there is a chance her husband Darren could find out.

That’s Darren who’s about to do a business deal with Aadi’s dad, Dev. A deal Dev’s staked everything he owns on.

If Darren pulls out, Dev will lose his businesses, his home – everything.

But could Aadi really say no to Courtney? After all, a woman scorned and all that. She doesn’t seem the type to go quietly. Would she reveal their saucy secret and bring Dev’s business empire tumbling down around Aadi’s head.

It’s possible!

Amy thinks Courtney is up to no good – is she right? (Credit: ITV)

Aadi and Courtney is revolting!

Poor Aadi’s in a tricky situation. And it’s making us feel, as one Corrie viewer said, a bit “icky”.

The Corrie fans are not impressed with the weird power dynamic.

“It’s revolting,” one viewer pointed out. While another said it was “basically abuse”!

It’s revolting, if Aadi was being like she is, she would quite rightly hate it! I think Courtney and Darren are out to scam Dev and they’re using poor Aadi to do so #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) July 24, 2023

This Courtney and Aadi storyline is basically abuse. Poor Aadi #corrie — SuziCarrigan (@suzicarrigan) July 24, 2023

Courtney and Aadi are so icky #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) July 24, 2023

And some viewers are even worried Courtney’s not what she seems. Some people have suggested this is all part of a bigger plot to scam the Alahans out of their businesses. And one viewer even thinks Courtney isn’t really Darren’s wife at all!

It is so obvious that Darren is going to scam Dev out of his money.

He had no interest apparently until Dev had the money to hand.

Courtney probably is not even Darren’s wife.

Just some woman he hired to seduce Aadi to get him to get Dev to sign over everything — Kathy O’ Sullivan (@KATLIFE12345) July 22, 2023

Is Aadi in over his head? We’re not sure but we really want it to stop!

