Coronation Street opinion on Aadi and Courtney comp image
Soaps

Coronation Street OPINION: Aadi and Courtney needs to end – it’s sickening

Cougar Courtney's making us feel icky!

By Kerry Barrett

There’s no denying Courtney Vance has been a breath of fresh air in Coronation Street.

Her love of junk food, wise cracks and breezy confidence have been a treat.

And it’s great to see former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis back on screen, giving it her all and smashing it.

Aadi and Courtney’s affair needs to stop (Credit: ITV)

Courtney’s holding the cards

But while we love Courtney as a character, there’s something we’re really not comfortable with.

Her sleazy romance with teenager Aadi Alahan.

Courtney had no sooner met young Aadi before she was making her move and tempting him into bed. Poor Aadi – who’s still a teenager and well over a decade younger than married Mrs Vance – looked like a rabbit caught in headlights. But he went along with it, of course. Because at the end of the day, it’s Courtney who’s got all the power.

In short, Aadi and Courtney is not right.

Aadi might think he’s making his own choices. But is he really? From where we’re standing it seems he’s stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea.

Is Aadi making a choice? (Credit: ITV)

Impossible choice?

If he carries on his risky romance with Courtney there is a chance her husband Darren could find out.

That’s Darren who’s about to do a business deal with Aadi’s dad, Dev. A deal Dev’s staked everything he owns on.

If Darren pulls out, Dev will lose his businesses, his home – everything.

But could Aadi really say no to Courtney? After all, a woman scorned and all that. She doesn’t seem the type to go quietly. Would she reveal their saucy secret and bring Dev’s business empire tumbling down around Aadi’s head.

It’s possible!

Amy thinks Courtney is up to no good – is she right? (Credit: ITV)

Aadi and Courtney is revolting!

Poor Aadi’s in a tricky situation. And it’s making us feel, as one Corrie viewer said, a bit “icky”.

The Corrie fans are not impressed with the weird power dynamic.

“It’s revolting,” one viewer pointed out. While another said it was “basically abuse”!

And some viewers are even worried Courtney’s not what she seems. Some people have suggested this is all part of a bigger plot to scam the Alahans out of their businesses. And one viewer even thinks Courtney isn’t really Darren’s wife at all!

Is Aadi in over his head? We’re not sure but we really want it to stop!

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

YouTube video player

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Aadi Alahan Coronation Street Courtney Vance Opinion Stephanie Davis

Trending Articles

Aadi and Courtney kissing on Corrie against show logo and Rovers background (Credit; ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street fans predict shock twist to Aadi and Courtney affair
Emma Willis looks concerned and her husband Matt Willis poses for cameras
Emma Willis fears leaving husband Matt and their kids when she dies: ‘I want to live as long as possible’
Gregg Wallace on Good Morning Britain
Gregg Wallace makes sad confession about precious son Sid: ‘All our dreams are gone’
James Martin on This Morning
James Martin accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘intimidating behaviour’ towards ITV crew members leaving them ‘in tears’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking at each other separated by a crack
Prince Harry to put ‘strain on relationship’ in move that could prove ‘tragic’ for Meghan and the kids?
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash both on Loose Women
Stacey Solomon fans left shocked as she shares emotional news with Joe Swash