Coronation Street star Adam Hussain says his alter ego Aadi Alahan’s latest raunchy storyline is so cringe that he won’t be watching the episodes with his parents!

Aadi has embarked on a VERY steamy romance with older – married – woman, Courtney Vance (played by former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis) but Adam says the saucy story means he’s too embarrassed to watch the episodes with his mum and dad – who he says are “avid Corrie viewers”!

“I know they’re going to watch it none the less,” he laughs. “But I won’t be watching with them!”

Courtney sweeps Aadi off his feet (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Adam Hussain on Courtney causing trouble!

Newcomer Courtney is gorgeous, clever and she’s not taking no for an answer when it comes to getting close to Aadi – which leads to THOSE cringe scenes as the pair get to know one another (ahem).

Oh and it just so happens Courtney’s married to a chap called Darren, who’s an important business contact of Aadi’s dad, Dev.

Sounds like trouble to us!

We had a chat with Adam Hussain, who plays Aadi, to find out what his alter ego is thinking as things hot up on the cobbles!

Aadi thinks Courtney is just being friendly! (Credit: ITV)

Friendship or flirting?

“At first Aadi is a bit intimidated by the advances of Courtney,” Adam tells us. ” He thinks she’s only being friendly! Aadi is in a headspace where he’s got a lot weighing on his shoulders. There’s a very important business deal Dev has to make with Darren and Aadi wants to prove himself as well and progress in his career.”

But almost as soon as he meets Courtney, she sets about trying to seduce him. And even then, Aadi isn’t convinced she really means it!

“He finds out Courtney isn’t just beauty but also brains and she offers to help him in his career. She is helping him reveal his competence to Darren. Aadi finds Courtney attractive but there’s no way he would attempt any advances. He doesn’t want to ruin his relationship with Darren.”

At first, it’s just a bit of fun for Aadi (Credit: ITV)

Falling hard?

But Aadi can’t resist Courtney for long!

“Her warm and welcoming personality as well as her academic ability and high level of knowledge about business, and of course, the constant flirtiness and that fun energy, pulls him further in,” shares Adam.

At first the romance seems to be just based on mutual attraction. It’s a bit of fun for bored, married Courtney.

“Aadi is young and innocent and the idea of an affair makes it quite enticing and fun for Courtney,” explains Adam. “She sees that Aadi does become quickly infatuated with her, and she realises she’s got him wrapped around her finger.”

And the romance is also helping Aadi.

“Aadi goes along with it because he basically needs Courtney’s help to get Darren’s ear to share his business ideas and progress his career.”

Adam says it’s a “nightmare” that Amy catches him with Courtney (Credit: ITV)

Caught in the act!

It doesn’t end there, though. Because Aadi quickly develops feelings for the older woman.

And then disaster strikes when Amy Barlow – who Aadi’s had a bit of a crush on in the recent past – catches him and Courtney in the act!

“Aadi is quite worried when Amy catches them. He’s desperate to get into Darren’s good books and make this investment for Dev happen. For all that to be ruined by his own sexual gratification would be devastating for Aadi.”

Luckily, when Aadi speaks to Amy she reassures him that his secret is safe with her. But it’s all a bit awks because before Courtney arrived in Coronation Street, it was Amy who Aadi was crushing on.

How does he feel about Amy catching him with Courtney?

“It’s a bit of a nightmare scenario for Aadi,” Adam groans. “His crush has caught him in a sexual situation with an older woman! He doesn’t want to hurt Amy’s feelings and the whole ordeal has certainly made him flustered. He ignores the notion of Amy feeling anything for him.”

So there’s still an attraction between Aadi and Amy?

“I think he has feelings for Amy, but right now he’s preoccupied with Courtney,” Adam explains. “He’s certainly enjoying the secret affair and the time he’s spending with Courtney. There’s a bit of a conflict within him. I believe if Courtney wasn’t in the picture it would definitely go somewhere with Amy.”

#awks! (Credit: ITV)

Risky business!

Having this affair is a huge risk for Aadi – but he’s finding it hard to cool things down….

“He’s well aware of the consequences of the affair,” says Adam. “Him falling for C0urtney is not good! If the fling is exposed Dev could be financially ruined and Aadi’s hopes of a successful career tarnished as well.”

It’s all a big thrill for Aadi – but is this sexy storyline just as exciting for Adam?

“At first, I was a little nervous but also excited,” Adam admits. “It’s quite an intimate storyline and I’ve never done anything this intimate apart from the story with Kelly which was more of a sweet innocent young love. This storyline takes things up a notch. It’s quite raunchy! I was a little worried about the chemistry between Aadi and Courtney, but working with Steph has quelled that notion!”

And he says we’re seeing a different side to his character.

“Aadi’s innocent demeanour has changed with this storyline! It’s been enjoyable watching him mature. You might see a side to him that can be very much like Dev. He is his father’s son and I’m looking forward to exploring that side to him!”

