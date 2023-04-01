Coronation Street fans are furious after the police shamed rape victim Amy Barlow. Student Amy was raped by flatmate Aaron Sandford last month in a harrowing storyline.

Viewers watched this week as Amy found the courage to report the attack to the police. However, the police response was less than ideal.

Amy Barlow was left devastated by the police’s treatment of her in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

First she was denied a specially trained sexual assault crime officer. And then last night she was called back for more questions.

The police detective had gone through Amy’s phone to disprove her allegations against Aaron. They questioned why she would have lunch with Aaron the next day – despite viewers knowing the truth. And they even raised her relationship with ex Jacob, shaming Amy for having sex with him in a club.

You’re trying to make out that I’m the one in the wrong here.

The officer asked her: “Did you often do that?” Amy was left horrified by her ordeal, hitting back: “You’re trying to make out that I’m the one in the wrong here.” She left devastated and deflated and later more bad news came.

Moment Corrie police let Amy down

Amy, Steve and Tracy were told the police were dropping the investigation. She said: “Having talked to Amy and Aaron, I’m afraid that it’s been in front of the CPS and basically with it being a case of Amy’s word against Aaron’s I’m afraid they’ve decided there just isn’t enough evidence to take this forward for prosecution. Therefore I have no option but to drop the case.”

She added: “To stand a chance of getting a conviction the prosecution would have to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt and with the lack of evidence available. I know you’re disappointed but as I said, it’s Amy’s word against his and I’m afraid the court’s might struggle… I understand this isn’t the outcome you wanted Amy but if you wanted to talk to anyone, there are several agencies you could approach.”

The detective’s shaming of Amy left Coronation Street fans enraged (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast police

Coronation Street fans were completely outraged. One said: “Amy’s story is so heartbreaking right down to the victim blaming attitudes of the police. It’s horrendous that this is very much true to life. As women we are the ones expected to dress appropriately or put up a better fight rather than men being taught the concept of consent.”

A second said: “Police drop rape case. Is anyone surprised? Policewoman told Aaron to ‘take care’. Didn’t say that to Amy.” Another added: “The police to Aaron: ‘You take care yeah?’ The police woman give more comfort to the rapist than they did to Amy. @itvcorrie that was shocking.”

