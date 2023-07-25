Aadi and Courtney kissing on Corrie against show logo and Rovers background (Credit; ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street fans predict shock twist to Aadi and Courtney affair

Is there more going on with Aadi's older woman than meets the eyeful?

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that there could be a shock twist in store for Aadi Alahan and his affair with cougar Courtney.

Last week’s episodes saw Dev go into business with entrepreneur Darren. On Dev’s recommendatopinioion, Darren also hired Aadi, as his assistant.

Courtney flirting with Aadi on Corrie
Courtney wasted no time in seducing Aadi (Credit: ITV)

Aadi’s affair with Courtney continues

Soon after meeting Darren’s wife, Courtney, Aadi embarked upon an affair with the older woman. This continued this week, as Courtney continued to seduce young Aadi.

In last night’s episode, Amy walked in on Aadi and Courtney in a state of undress, and quickly deduced what they had been up to. But will Aadi come to regret hooking up with Courtney?

Amy looks on at Aadi and Courtney, both in a state of undress on Corrie
Amy caught Aadi and Courtney in the act (Credit: ITV)

Is Aadi being scammed by Courtney and Darren?

A number of fans think so – with many suggesting that Aadi could be falling victim to a scam by Darren and Courtney. Fans shared these theories on Twitter last night, as the episode aired.

“It’s revolting, if Aadi was being like she is, she would quite rightly hate it! I think Courtney and Darren are out to scam Dev and they’re using poor Aadi to do so,” wrote one fan.

Replying to this tweet, another wrote: “It doesn’t add up – in Classic Corrie Dev is a really astute businessman who demands to see the books and tends to be very wary when he invests into a business. Now they’ve got him planning to sell up to invest with this scam artist.”

“Oh Aadi, she is not right for you! And I am certain this is part of the scam,” another viewer wrote.

“So Darren and Courtney are using the father and son to scam them,” said one viewer as the storyline began last week.

Are Dev and Aadi being scammed by Courtney and Darren?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Aadi and Courtney Kiss | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Aadi Alahan Coronation Street Dev Alahan

Trending Articles

Stephen looking sinister in Corrie publicity pic next to show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
6 theories on who Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid’s next victim will be
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash both on Loose Women
Stacey Solomon fans left shocked as she shares emotional news with Joe Swash
Kate Middleton and Prince William
William and Kate ‘gave up dream for sake of George, Charlotte and Louis’
Prince Harry looks glum, Meghan Markle looks down
Harry and Meghan tipped to ‘come back with a bang’ with new ‘sit-down interview’
Olly Murs being interviewed on Lorraine
Olly Murs drops baby bombshell days after marrying wife Amelia Tank
Adam's got a surprise for Sarah, Jenny's upset and Bernie's feeling spooky
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 31-August 4