Coronation Street's Aadi caught out, comp image with Courtney
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Courtney and Aadi caught in the act!

Aadi is caught in a compromised position

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Our Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that Aadi Alahan is to be caught in the act as someone walks in on his affair with married woman Courtney. But will they tell Aadi’s boss – and Courtney’s husband – Courtney?

Last week’s episodes saw Aadi take on a job working for Dev’s business associate, Darren. However, Aadi quickly hit it off with Darren’s wife, Courtney, and the pair began an affair.

But what will happen when the pair are caught together? Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Amy looks on at Aadi and Courtney, both in a state of undress on Corrie
Amy catches Aadi and Courtney at it (Credit: ITV)

Court in the act by Amy

As the story continues, Aadi arrives for work, hoping to show Darren some figures that he’s been working on. However, he’s left disappointed when Darren tells him that his job for the day is to look after Courtney.

Courtney isn’t backwards in coming forwards when she tells Aadi that after lunch she’d like to have sex with him again. Aadi is left squirming and uncomfortable – but happy to proceed.

Later, Amy lets herself into No.7 to pick up some paperwork for Dev. However, she’s shocked to find Aadi and Courtney together, in a compromising position. Will she tell Darren and Dev?

Aadi and Courtney try to talk to Amy, who looks uncomfortable on Corrie
Will Amy drop Aadi and Courtney in it? (Credit: ITV)

Aadi is made awkward by Darren’s suspicions

Aadi squirms again when Dev asks him to keep his ear to the ground. He’s heard a rumour that Courtney is having an affair.

Later, Courtney gives Aadi a gift. She tells him to come see her later – and make sure he’s wearing it.

As Aadi looks in the box, his eyes widen. Meanwhile, Darren tells Aadi how grateful he is to him for looking after Courtney and keeping her sweet.

Elsewhere, Amy has had enough of Courtney. When she refuses to pay for a drink in the shop, Amy gives her both barrels. She warns her to stop using Aadi. Will Courtney listen?

Amy talks angrily tp Courtney in the shop on Corrie
Amy tries to warn Courtney off (Credit: ITV)

Aadi’s smitten with Courtney

Later, at their meeting, Darren and Courtney explain they want to take a look at Aadi’s figures before showing them to their accountant. Feeling good, Dev and Aadi breathe a sigh of relief.

Darren tells them that he and Courtney are heading off on a Caribbean cruise. Privately, Aadi throws Courtney a loaded look.

He suggests she should skip the meeting with the accountant. Courtney’s thrilled and knows she has Aadi right where she wants him.

How will Amy react when she learns that Aadi is still courting the married woman? Will their dirty little secret be revealed?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Dev Offers Aadi a Job He Can't Refuse | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Aadi Alahan Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers

Trending Articles

EastEnders' Ruby, Martin, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
EastEnders fan theory: Ruby to return with Martin’s child?
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle separated by a crack
Princess Kate sends ‘very clear message’ to Meghan Markle to ‘back off’: ‘She needs to be careful’
Gemma Atikson on Lorraine
Gemma Atkinson laughs off daughter Mia’s very personal question about her appearance following birth of baby boy
Meghan and Harry
Harry and Meghan ‘on the way out’ after string of snubs and embarrassments
Meghan Markle smiling
Fresh humiliation for Meghan Markle as she’s ‘barred’ from private members club
Prince Harry biting lip
Prince Harry’s sad ‘wish’ for Archie and Lilibet: ‘It must be hard for him’