Coronation Street spoilers: Courtney and Aadi caught in the act!

Our Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that Aadi Alahan is to be caught in the act as someone walks in on his affair with married woman Courtney. But will they tell Aadi’s boss – and Courtney’s husband – Courtney?

Last week’s episodes saw Aadi take on a job working for Dev’s business associate, Darren. However, Aadi quickly hit it off with Darren’s wife, Courtney, and the pair began an affair.

But what will happen when the pair are caught together? Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Amy catches Aadi and Courtney at it (Credit: ITV)

Court in the act by Amy

As the story continues, Aadi arrives for work, hoping to show Darren some figures that he’s been working on. However, he’s left disappointed when Darren tells him that his job for the day is to look after Courtney.

Courtney isn’t backwards in coming forwards when she tells Aadi that after lunch she’d like to have sex with him again. Aadi is left squirming and uncomfortable – but happy to proceed.

Later, Amy lets herself into No.7 to pick up some paperwork for Dev. However, she’s shocked to find Aadi and Courtney together, in a compromising position. Will she tell Darren and Dev?

Will Amy drop Aadi and Courtney in it? (Credit: ITV)

Aadi is made awkward by Darren’s suspicions

Aadi squirms again when Dev asks him to keep his ear to the ground. He’s heard a rumour that Courtney is having an affair.

Later, Courtney gives Aadi a gift. She tells him to come see her later – and make sure he’s wearing it.

As Aadi looks in the box, his eyes widen. Meanwhile, Darren tells Aadi how grateful he is to him for looking after Courtney and keeping her sweet.

Elsewhere, Amy has had enough of Courtney. When she refuses to pay for a drink in the shop, Amy gives her both barrels. She warns her to stop using Aadi. Will Courtney listen?

Amy tries to warn Courtney off (Credit: ITV)

Aadi’s smitten with Courtney

Later, at their meeting, Darren and Courtney explain they want to take a look at Aadi’s figures before showing them to their accountant. Feeling good, Dev and Aadi breathe a sigh of relief.

Darren tells them that he and Courtney are heading off on a Caribbean cruise. Privately, Aadi throws Courtney a loaded look.

He suggests she should skip the meeting with the accountant. Courtney’s thrilled and knows she has Aadi right where she wants him.

How will Amy react when she learns that Aadi is still courting the married woman? Will their dirty little secret be revealed?

