Coronation Street fans all have the same reaction to Courtney’s arrival on the cobbles

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 19), Aadi was tasked with picking Darren’s wife, Courtney, up from an event.

He then went to the kebab shop with her and ate some food in Darren’s fancy car.

Coronation Street fans, who had eagerly been awaiting Courtney’s arrival, all had the same reaction to her debut on the soap.

Courtney and Aadi enjoyed each other’s company (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Courtney arrived in Weatherfield

Last night, Aadi got all suited and booted as he started his new job as Darren’s assistant. He also agreed to attend a charity gala event in the evening with Amy.

However, Darren soon asked Aadi to pick his wife, Courtney, up from an event in his car meaning that he had to cancel his plans with Amy.

Later on, Aadi picked Courtney up and had intended to drop her back home. However, she wanted to grab a kebab first.

Eating in Darren’s car, Courtney offered a chip to Aadi and said that he didn’t need to worry about getting grease on the steering wheel – she had wet wipes.

Back at home Aadi received a text message from Courtney telling him to keep their trip to the kebab shop a secret from her husband.

Fans love Courtney (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans say the same thing about Courtney

Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about Courtney after seeing her arrive on the cobbles. They’re loving how carefree and down to Earth she is. She’s exactly what the soap needed.

One fan wrote: “Haha Courtney is hilarious! Just what the street needs.”

Haha Courtney is hilarious! Just what the street needs #Corrie — L 💫 ♊️ (@TVMusings22) July 19, 2023

Courtney is the type of character #Corrie has needed for ages. Already excited to see what it is in store for her. — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) July 19, 2023

Another Coronation Street viewer tweeted: “Courtney is the type of character Corrie has needed for ages. Already excited to see what is in store for her.”

A third fan of the soap took to Twitter and commented: “Loving Courtney already!”

The couple start an affair (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Courtney?

Later this week, Courtney offers to give Aadi some business advice.

However, she soon leans in to kiss him with things then progressing into an affair. But, will Darren find out about their new fling?

