In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Aadi’s seduced by an older woman as Dev does business with her husband.

Aadi soon finds himself in a difficult situation as Courtney leans in for a kiss.

But, will he be drawn in by Courtney as she seduces him in Coronation Street spoilers?

Aadi’s asked to drive Courtney home (Credit: ITV)

Aadi’s tasked with looking after Courtney

Next week, Aadi and Amy flirt at work but are soon torn apart when Aadi’s forced to go to golf with businessman, Darren.

Aadi’s disappointment soon turns into delight as Dev asks him to be Darren’s right hand man.

Ready to start his new job, Aadi accepts Amy’s invite of attending a charity gala with her on the evening.

He soon has to cancel their plans though when Darren asks him to drive his wife, Courtney, home from an event.

Picking Courtney up, he soon finds himself having a kebab with her and enjoying spending time with her. But, could this new friendship develop into something more?

Courtney wants to kiss Aadi (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Courtney seduces Aadi

Aadi wants to sit in on Darren’s meeting but instead he’s tasked with taking Courtney shopping.

Spending time with Courtney, Aadi reveals that he’d hoped the job would give him some valuable business experience.

Courtney tells Aadi that she has an MBA, suggesting that he tell her his business ideas rather than Darren. Joining forces, Courtney and Aadi managed to convince Darren to set up a meeting with Dev.

However, later on, Aadi receives a text message from Courtney asking him to meet her in her husband’s office.

Courtney then reveals that she fancies Aadi, leaning in for a kiss. But, will Aadi kiss her back? And, will they get away with it without Darren suspecting anything?

