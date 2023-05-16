Hollyoaks’ star Stephanie Davis is entering the soap world once again as she is joining the cast of Coronation Street later this year.

The actress decided to leave the Channel 4 soap in 2020, departing her role as Sinead O’Connor. Now, she’s set for a stint on Corrie with her first scenes airing in July this year.

The Hollyoaks star will be playing the role of Courtney Vance. Courtney will certainly cause a stir as she’s set to have a shock affair with a familiar character.

Stephanie will joining the soap alongside Ryan Early (Credit: ITV)

Stephanie Davis joins Coronation Street

Viewers will know actress Stephanie Davis best for playing the role of Sinead O’Connor in Hollyoaks. She left the soap in 2020.

Now, Stephanie will be setting foot back in the soap world. She’ll be playing the part of Courtney Vance in Coronation Street.

Joining Stephanie will be actor Ryan Early who will play the role of Darren Vance – Courtney’s husband.

Darren is one of Dev’s business associates, with the well-know Archers star taking on the role. Ryan’s best known for playing the role of Lee Bryce in the BBC radio drama.

Courtney will have an affair with Aadi (Credit: ITV)

Courtney and Aadi Alahan to have a shock affair

As Darren and Dev focus on business, his glamorous wife Courtney fancies herself a toyboy lover. She soon chooses Aadi to fulfil this role.

Aadi soon finds himself caught up in a love affair as he meets up with a cunning Courtney behind Darren and Dev’s backs.

Courtney and Darren will appear on screens in July with stars Stephanie and Ryan filming their first scenes this week.

Stephanie is excited to play the part (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephanie Davis on joining Coronation Street

Speaking about getting the role, Stephanie shared her excitement, stating: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance. Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour.”

Co-star Ryan Early added: “I am so thrilled to be playing Darren Vance on Coronation Street and joining the most iconic soap. I grew up watching the show with my grandmother so to walk on the cobbles is such an honour.”

Revealing what’s in store for Darren and Courtney, Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod shared: “In Stephanie and Ryan, we have cast two fantastic actors as the catalyst for this fun, fiery storyline. Aadi will quickly find himself way out of his depth as he risks everything for Courtney. And while it is the best time he’s ever had in his life, he stands to end up in a whole heap of trouble!”

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you excited to see Stephanie Davis in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.