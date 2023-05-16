Coronation Street's Stephanie Davis, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis joins Coronation Street for shock affair storyline with cobbles teen

Stephanie's setting foot on the cobbles

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Hollyoaks’ star Stephanie Davis is entering the soap world once again as she is joining the cast of Coronation Street later this year.

The actress decided to leave the Channel 4 soap in 2020, departing her role as Sinead O’Connor. Now, she’s set for a stint on Corrie with her first scenes airing in July this year.

The Hollyoaks star will be playing the role of Courtney Vance. Courtney will certainly cause a stir as she’s set to have a shock affair with a familiar character.

Coronation Street's Ryan Early and Stephanie Davis
Stephanie will joining the soap alongside Ryan Early (Credit: ITV)

Stephanie Davis joins Coronation Street

Viewers will know actress Stephanie Davis best for playing the role of Sinead O’Connor in Hollyoaks. She left the soap in 2020.

Now, Stephanie will be setting foot back in the soap world. She’ll be playing the part of Courtney Vance in Coronation Street.

Joining Stephanie will be actor Ryan Early who will play the role of Darren Vance – Courtney’s husband.

Darren is one of Dev’s business associates, with the well-know Archers star taking on the role. Ryan’s best known for playing the role of Lee Bryce in the BBC radio drama.

Courtney will have an affair with Aadi (Credit: ITV)

Courtney and Aadi Alahan to have a shock affair

As Darren and Dev focus on business, his glamorous wife Courtney fancies herself a toyboy lover. She soon chooses Aadi to fulfil this role.

Aadi soon finds himself caught up in a love affair as he meets up with a cunning Courtney behind Darren and Dev’s backs.

Courtney and Darren will appear on screens in July with stars Stephanie and Ryan filming their first scenes this week.

Coronation Street's Stephanie Davis is smiling
Stephanie is excited to play the part (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephanie Davis on joining Coronation Street

Speaking about getting the role, Stephanie shared her excitement, stating: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance. Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour.”

Co-star Ryan Early added: “I am so thrilled to be playing Darren Vance on Coronation Street and joining the most iconic soap. I grew up watching the show with my grandmother so to walk on the cobbles is such an honour.”

Revealing what’s in store for Darren and Courtney, Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod shared: “In Stephanie and Ryan, we have cast two fantastic actors as the catalyst for this fun, fiery storyline. Aadi will quickly find himself way out of his depth as he risks everything for Courtney. And while it is the best time he’s ever had in his life, he stands to end up in a whole heap of trouble!”

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Sinead Doesn't Want To Forgive Finn | Hollyoaks

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you excited to see Stephanie Davis in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Hollyoaks Stephanie Davis

Trending Articles

Coleen Nolan looks upset, her late sister Bernie smiles
Coleen Nolan reveals sister Bernie’s deathbed request as she makes confession about ‘sobbing her heart out’
Lorraine Kelly squirming with Holly and Phil
Lorraine Kelly weighs in on Phil and Holly ‘feud’ claims as she addresses their future on This Morning
Ant and Dec on the BAFTA red carpet
OPINION: Time’s up for Ant and Dec’s TV reign and their huge BAFTAs loss proves it
Vera and Joe smile in series 13
ITV shares first look and confirms new details of David Leon’s return to Vera as fan favourite Joe Ashworth
Emmerdale's Kim, Caleb, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ major Caleb and Kim twist
Fighting Addiction star Matt Willis stunned by 13-year-old daughter’s reaction to his recent relapse