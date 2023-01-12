Coronation Street: Mike’s lies lead fans to a new theory about his secret

Fans of Coronation Street are convinced they have finally worked out Mike Hargrave’s secret after his lies last night.

It’s clear ‘too perfect’ couple Mike and Esther are hiding something, but Summer seems to be buying into their story.

The viewers are not, however, and have hit upon a new theory about Mike.

Mike talked his way out of it with Summer in Coronation Street – but not with viewers (Credit: ITV)

What is Mike hiding in Coronation Street?

Fans had previously believed the couple to be violent after spotting dents in Mike and Esther’s fridge.

But now they think it’s Mike who’s the one to be cautious of…

In last night’s episode (Wednesday January 11), Leanne spotted Summer with Mike and Esther.

Mike had drunkenly propositioned Leanne in the bistro the previous week and Leanne warned Billy Summer should be careful. Billy passed the information on to Summer who accused him of trying to sabotage the surrogacy.

However, the seed of doubt was planted and Summer decided to confront the couple.

Mike fobbed her off with a story, insisting he’d merely made a joke and Leanne had taken him seriously.

It was very clear he was lying.

And it was also very clear Esther knew he was lying.

She looked uncomfortable as Mike talked his way out of the situation.

And fans immediately picked up on it. They now think Esther is scared of Mike and knows he has form for this sort of thing.

It was clear Esther was uncomfortable with the conversation – but why? (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘bust’ Mike

Viewers are sure Mike‘s the problem here.

They’ve suggested he’s a cheat, an abuser and one even thought he could have a secret wife stashed away somewhere.

“Judging by Esther’s reaction, I think she knows Mike’s got form for this kind of thing. She looked almost scared of him there,” said one.

Another queried: “I wonder if Mike is an abuser? We know he drinks heavily and has has issues with money etc. Esther looks like she is keeping up appearances in front of Summer.”

“For a devout Christian, Mike seems to like the booze and the women a little bit too much,” pointed out one more.

Someone else added: “By Esther’s reaction has Mike got form for cheating or something?”

“Imagine if Mike had a secret wife?” speculated someone else.

Summer gets answers – and they’re not good (Credit: ITV)

Is Mike a cheat in Coronation Street?

Later this week, Mike is exposed as a cheater.

Summer finds out about Ava, a member of his old congregation and pays her a visit.

As Summer finally gets the truth out of her, she finds out he had an affair with Ava.

Although Esther insists they’ve put it behind them, is there more to it?

What is Mike really hiding? Could an affair be just the start of it?

