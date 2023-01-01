Coronation Street spoilers: Summer in kidnapping horror as Mike and Esther’s dark secret finally exposed

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Summer puts herself in danger as she finds out Mike and Esther’s dark secret.

As she heads to confront them about it, Mike locks her in a room.

Will Summer be able to escape in Coronation Street spoilers?

Summer’s dads suspect that something is up (Credit: ITV)

Corrie spoilers: Summer’s dads worry about her

Billy is determined to support Summer as she tells him that she has an appointment at the fertility clinic about the surrogacy.

Todd and Paul aren’t as supportive.

They continue to dig for dirt on Mike and Esther.

Paul comes up with the idea of finding the cash to pay the couple off if they agree to leave Summer alone.

Later on, Mike and Esther drop Summer back home after taking her for a blood test.

Leanne spots Mike as he sends her alarm bells ringing.

She tells Billy that Mike was flirting with her whilst he was drunk at the Bistro.

Billy worries about Summer and sets about telling her what he knows.

Will Summer listen to Billy’s warning?

Summer finds out a dark secret (Credit: ITV)

Mike and Esther kidnap Summer as she exposes secret

Todd finally gets some information on Mike and Esther and tells Summer.

A member of Mike and Esther’s old Church has contacted Todd and has claimed to have had an affair with Mike.

Summer speaks to Esther and asks her if what Todd’s been told is true.

Esther reveals that Mike did have an affair with Ava but it’s in the past.

Not satisfied with Esther’s answer, Summer arranges to meet up with Ava.

Ava tells her Mike and Esther’s dark secret.

Summer heads to Mike and Esther’s, wanting answers.

However, she soon becomes terrified for her safety when Mike locks her in the nursery.

She doesn’t have her phone or insulin with her.

What is Mike and Esther’s dark secret?

Will Summer be able to escape to safety?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

