Coronation Street fans making same complaint about Jacob Hay’s exit

Coronation Street fans are furious at Jacob Hay’s exit from the soap.

The former drug dealer has become a firm fan favourite since debuting two years ago.

Jacob Hay was forced to leave Coronation Street last night – and fans are furious (Credit: ITV)

But in last night’s episode he was driven out of the cobbles for good by his evil dad Damon.

Damon got former dealer Jacob mixed up with his own illegal activities – bringing drugs into the Bistro – but things went wrong and he ended up flushing the stash down the loo.

With money owing and Damon fuming, Jacob was forced to leave Weatherfield for good in order to protect girlfriend Amy.

He pretended to Amy that he was dealing again, and then left her – and all the new friends he’d made – behind.

Leaving the cobbles crying in a cab was his reward.

And it’s safe to say that Corrie fans are furious.

Coronation Street fans furious at Jacob’s exit

One said: “Never thought I’d say this but I am done with you now. Amy and Jacob didn’t deserve that story arc ending. I am absolutely fuming. #Corrie”

A second said: “It was a pretty pathetic exit, let’s be honest.”

A third said: “Good old corrie, getting rid of good talent and keeping the dross. Oh well.”

Actor Jack James Ryan opened up about his reasons for quitting the soap after two years.

Damon is proving to be a worse villain than any Corrie fan suspected (Credit: ITV)

“It was a really hard decision, because I love the character so much,” he said.

“But I was coming up to that two-year mark on the show and the conversations upstairs were very much about looking at the long haul of what Jacob was going to do and who he was going to be on the Street with.

“Of course, that was incredibly humbling. Those types of conversation are just amazing.

“But I’m still young and there’s so much stuff that I want to go and do.

“I felt, in a way, that I’d come and done what I intended to do.

“We talk about the Corrie bingo card, where you tick off things that you’ve done. I’ve played the villain, I’ve had my redemption arc, I’ve punched Steve McDonald, I went to prison, and I even moved into Number 1 Coronation Street with Ken Barlow. You can’t get much better than that!

“Apart from a wedding and the tram crash, I feel like I’ve done it all in my two years. It felt like the right time to leave the show.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

