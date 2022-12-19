A Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Tracy will cheat on Steve with Jacob’s dad Damon.

Last week Damon arrived in Weatherfield surprising his son Jacob Hay.

It looks like Damon is going to cause trouble for Nick, but a couple of fans think Damon will have an affair with Tracy McDonald.

Fans think Tracy could fall for Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Damon’s arrival in Weatherfield

This week, Damon tries to make amends with Jacob, who is in a relationship with Tracy’s daughter Amy.

Tracy and Damon haven’t yet interacted with each other on-screen.

But two fans think that Damon will catch Tracy’s eye and the two could have an affair.

On Twitter one fan wrote: “Damon and Tracy, affair?”

Damon and Tracy, affair? #Corrie — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) November 17, 2022

A second wrote: “Oh please make him a good guy. Can see Tracy lusting.”

Oh please make him a good guy

Can see Tracy lusting — Chloe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@StVitusDance) November 17, 2022

Could Tracy betray Steve?

Damon arrived in Weatherfield last week (Credit: ITV)

Corrie spoilers: Damon spells trouble for Nick?

Tonight Damon invites Jacob for a drink and he declines. However Amy is shocked to realise Damon is his dad.

Jacob tells her he hasn’t seen his dad in years and he’s a waste of space.

After being convinced by Amy, Jacob goes to meet Damon and tells him how Harvey had him beat up.

Later over lunch, Damon tells his son he wants to make it up to him.

Viewers know that Nick recently accepted money from criminal Harvey Gaskell in an attempt to save the Bistro from going under.

But he will soon learn that this was a more horrifying mistake than he could have feared.

Leanne has no idea that Nick took the money from Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Later this week, Damon calls in at the Bistro and Nick is forced to pretend to Leanne that he’s an old friend who’s happy to lend them money until they’re back on their feet, but he’s Jacob’s dad.

Leanne is completely shocked as Nick assures her they can trust Damon.

Damon tells Nick that in return for the cash, he’d like him to give Jacob a job. But what will Leanne say?

Damon offers Jacob a job at the Bistro making double what he does in the factory.

Jacob hands in his resignation to Carla who warns him he’s making a mistake.

Meanwhile Damon tells Nick if he doesn’t agree, he will tell Leanne everything about the money.

But when Damon tells his son to deliver a package, Jacob starts to regret his decision.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

