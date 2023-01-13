Has Jacob left Coronation Street for good? The real reason Jack James Ryan quit the cobbles

In Coronation Street, star Jack James Ryan, better known as former drug dealer Jacob Hay, said goodbye to Weatherfield this evening.

But never fear! Because Jack – who’s about to start filming on a top-secret new project – has revealed he’s got Jacob’s return to Corrie all worked out.

The bad news is, he reckons it won’t be for a few years.

So why did he decide now is the time to leave the cobbles?

Jacob made the tough decision to walk away from his new life in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Has Jacob left Coronation Street for good?

Coronation Street viewers saw Jacob wave farewell to the cobbles in tonight’s episode, thanks to his dodgy dad, Damon.

Damon got former dealer Jacob mixed up with his own illegal activities – bringing drugs into the Bistro – but things went wrong and he ended up flushing the stash down the loo.

With money owing and Damon fuming, Jacob was forced to leave Weatherfield for good in order to protect girlfriend Amy.

He pretended to Amy that he was dealing again, and then left her – and all the new friends he’d made – behind.

Damon’s arrival made everything fall apart for poor Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan reveals why he left the Street

It was a tough decision for Jacob after all the effort he’d put into turning his life around, and building a new life on the Street.

And we’re not the only ones who think it’s all totally unfair. Actor Jack, who’s played Jacob for two years, said he wants justice for his alter ego!

“It’s crushing,” he told us.

“It’s so unjust. The thought that Amy thinks he’s been lying and he’s just been this drug dealer all along, it’s heartbreaking. And it’s not just heartbreaking for him, it’s heartbreaking for me too!”

Jacob left to protect Amy (Credit: ITV)

All about Amy

But Jack revealed that Jacob’s decision to leave was really all about his love for Amy.

“She was his absolute world,” he said.

“She still is. She always will be. She turned his whole life around. She saw something in him that no one else saw and she was willing to risk everything for him.

“This choice to leave is catastrophic for Jacob, but he couldn’t risk anything happening to Amy.”

In fact, Jack reckons it could be Amy who eventually brings Jacob back to the Street.

“Never say never,” Jack teased.

“One of the fantastic writers David Proud, told me the best time to bring a character back is when it’s going to cause the most damage. So maybe in five years’ time when Amy’s settled down and found a man she’s going to marry, Jacob bursts through the door and objects at the wedding.”

Now, that we would love to see!

Jack has revealed why he quit Corrie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The real reason Jack quit Coronation Street

But in the meantime, Jack is off exploring new opportunities.

“It was a really hard decision to leave, because I love the character so much,” he told us.

“I’m still young and there’s so much stuff I want to go and do.

“I felt in a way I’d done what I’d intended to do. I’ve come in played a villain, had a redemption arc, punched Steve McDonald, I went to prison, I even moved into number one with Ken Barlow!”

What more could you ask for?

Jack also revealed that he’s not taking any time off – he’s already lined up his next role and he’s about to spend the next few months filming. Though he was annoyingly tight-lipped about what he’s going to be doing!

Best of friends

But he said that in the meantime he’ll miss Jacob and all the friends he’s made at Corrie, though he admitted there’s one thing he won’t miss about his alter-ego.

“I certainly will not miss his wardrobe,” he said. “The costume department said I could take what I wanted, but I was like ‘no you’re fine’. I’m not knocking around in the double denim round Manchester!”

When it comes to his friends in the cast though, it’s a different story. Jack says he’ll miss his mates, including Alex Bain, AKA Simon Barlow, who he “started the journey” alongside.

But as for Harriet Bibby (Summer), James Craven (Aaron) and Elle Mulvaney (Amy), Jacob joked that he won’t miss them at all!

What?!

Watch party!

“They’re the dream team, he explained. “They’re the best friends I could ask for and I won’t get a chance to miss them because we see each other every week.”

He even revealed they were all going round to Elle’s to watch Jacob’s final episode together.

So cute!

And as a parting shot, Jack revealed that Jacob’s exit is not the end of Damon’s dodgy dealings with the Bistro, and poor Nick and Leanne.

“He’s up to no good and he is not finished,” Jack told us. “There’s going to be more disruption!”

