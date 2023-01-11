Coronation Street: Summer in ‘mortal danger’ after sinister Mike lies to protect his secret

It’s been clear in Coronation Street for weeks that Mike and Esther are not being completely straight with Summer as she prepares to be their surrogate.

And now it seems they have lied again after she confronted Mike over his behaviour with Leanne Battersby last week.

But her naivety is about to cost her big as she finds herself in “mortal danger” after believing the lies.

What is really going on with Mike and Esther?

Summer has been reeled in by Mike and Esther (Credit: ITV)

Summer confronts Mike in Coronation Street

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday January 11) Leanne saw Summer talking to Mike and Esther and grew concerned.

She shared with Billy that Mike had drunkenly come on to her the previous week.

Billy, already unhappy over the surrogacy plans, was further alarmed by this new information.

He told Summer, who lashed out, believing he was just trying to find another way to persuade her to back out of having their child.

However, it was clearly niggling at her because Summer later asked Mike about it.

Before she could even finish what she was saying, Mike blurted out he was drunk, made an ill-judged joke and Leanne had got totally the wrong end of the stick.

Summer lapped up the lies, but it was clear Esther knew very differently indeed.

Intelligent Summer is not making smart decisions right now (Credit: ITV)

Summer in ‘mortal danger’

As the week progresses, things take a dark turn for Summer, and show boss Iain Macleod has revealed she’s in serious trouble.

“Summer for a very intelligent young woman has made some incredibly bad decisions across the year and will continue to make a couple more over this,” he told press recently.

“Driven by the fact she feels guilty for some of the lies she’s told to Esther and Mike, and essentially in an effort to make amends for it, it allows her to turn a blind eye to some of the red flags going off in Esther and Mike’s relationship.

“Summer finds herself in a certain degree of mortal danger as a result of her determination to do right by them and make up for the lies.”

Has Mike killed Summer in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

What does Mike do next in Coronation Street?

By the end of this week, Summer has decided to visit Ava, a member of the congregation at Mike and Esther’s old church. Ava has got in touch with Todd claiming to have had an affair with Mike.

Summer first confronts Esther who confirms it’s true, but they have put it behind them.

But, quite rightly, it’s not enough for Summer who pays Ava a visit too.

Summer is shocked by what she discovers.

She heads over to confront Mike and Esther, but panicked Mike locks her in the nursery without her bag. Her phone and her insulin are in the bag.

Will Summer be okay?

Will Mike survive? (Credit: ITV)

Summer unconscious and Mike dead?

Next week Summer is discovered unconscious when Mike finally unlocks the door.

Esther comes home and he lies Summer had changed her mind about the pregnancy and he kept her captive to try to change her mind.

They quickly get her to hospital, but give a false name.

However, Aggie calls Billy and along with Todd and Paul they come running.

Esther and Mike are soon lying again when they tell the police Summer has extorted money from them by pretending to be pregnant.

The three dads can’t believe it and Paul and Todd go to confront Mike.

Paul loses his temper and pushes Mike, who falls to the floor and hits his head.

Has Paul killed Mike?

And will this confrontation just make everything worse for Summer?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

