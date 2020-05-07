Coronation Street fans tell Andy Whyment his Instagram videos are the 'highlight of their day'

Coronation Street fans have insisted Andy Whyment's Instagram videos are the 'highlight of their day' during lockdown.

The Corrie actor, who plays Kirk Sutherland, has been posting TikTok videos to his Instagram account.

In the videos, Andy can usually be seen dancing with his wife Nicola and daughter Hollie. But in today's video they were also joined by his son Thomas.

Andy captioned the post: "Finally managed to get Tom to do a TikTok with us."

In the video, Andy and his family can be seen doing a dance from the popular film Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Fans loved the video and went to tell Andy about how much they enjoy them.

One fan wrote: "I don't usually comment on these things but honestly I love seeing your posts and videos they really put a smile on my face. So so funny! Keep up the good work making everyone have a wee chuckle."

A second commented: "Haha this completely made my day. Brilliant."

A third added: "Well done to you and your family. You certainly cheer up my family."

"Brilliant!! What a lovely family you are, love watching your videos, they make my day!!!" said another.

A fifth agreed: "You are definitely my daily tonic. Love it."

Andy Whyment in lockdown

Andy plays Kirk Sutherland in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Due to Coronation Street suspending filming, Andy is off work.

It appears Andy has been spending lots of time with his family during isolation.

He recently revealed to his Instagram followers that he's re-booked his family cruise for next year.

Last year, Andy spent the end of 2020 in Australia taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Andy came in second on I'm a Celebrity 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Andy was in the jungle for three weeks and made it to the final. However he came in second behind former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa.

Andy in Coronation Street

Andy returned to filming at Coronation Street not long after I'm A Celeb finished.

However, last month Corrie stopped filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

