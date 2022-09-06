Coronation Street fans in bits over heartbreaking death as it hits ‘too close to home’

Coronation Street viewers have been left heartbroken all over again by the tragic death of Alma Baldwin in Classic Corrie.

She died of cervical cancer in 2001, however the episode featuring her death has just aired on ITV3.

Those watching the scenes were left sobbing all over again with some describing it as ‘too close to home’ and ‘harder the second time’.

Alma died leaving fans distraught (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Alma in Coronation Street?

A missed smear test led to Alma being told she had cervical cancer in May 2001.

After several tests at the hospital it was revealed the cancer was too far advanced and was terminal.

Alma was devastated, but forced to accept she was going to die.

She had been due to move to Much Wenlock with new boyfriend Frank, but when he found out the cancer diagnosis, he ended things telling her he loved her too much to watch her die.

Audrey was in tears as Alma slipped away (Credit: ITV)

Alma’s death in Coronation Street

Best friend Audrey remained Alma’s rock throughout, especially as Alma kept her diagnosis between them at first.

However, when Audrey accidentally let slip to Mike, he tracked Alma down to where she was holidaying at the Lakes.

He told her he’d never stopped loving her and was going to leave wife Linda to spend Alma’s final days with her.

Although Alma made Mike promise to go back to Linda, when they arrived home, Alma collapsed.

Her kidneys had failed and she didn’t have long left to live.

Mike nursed her alongside Ken.

Audrey, who had been in London for a break, arrived at Alma’s bedside just in time to say goodbye.

Mike and Ken were among those with Alma when she died (Credit: ITV)

Fans heartbroken

The plot left fans distraught at the time it originally aired, and its ITV3 repeat prompted the same reaction.

They were in tears with some saying it was ‘too close to home’ and ‘almost harder’ to watch the second time around.

On Twitter, one said: “I could not watch Classic Corrie today, though I’m sure Amanda Barrie gave a stunning performance. Far too close to home.”

“I watched Alma die like 20 years ago when it aired and now I’m crying all over again,” wrote a second.

“There aren’t many things on TV which make me cry but if you’ve lost three family members to cancer then Classic Corrie was a very hard watch today,” added another.

A third wrote: “I was given a terminal diagnosis a year ago and luckily it was a mistake. Watching the Alma storyline is breaking my heart.”

Ken and Mike with Alma on her deathbed 😭😭😭😭😭 #ClassicCorrie pic.twitter.com/5NWrA1AmoG — Kate Logan (@KateLoganBeauty) September 5, 2022

Bloody hell, that was so heartbreaking.💔😢

Seemed worse this time.

Maybe because I’ve lost both parents since i last saw it and have been in that scenario.

RIP Alma#classiccorrie@amandabarrie11 xx — ManUtdMrs💙 (@ManUtdMrs) September 5, 2022

