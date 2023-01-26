Alya was stabbed in Coronation Street last night as she tried to protect Maria Connor, but fans have called out a ‘mistake’ as she lay bleeding on the floor.

As crazed Blake, inspired by Max’s racist videos, interrupted the refugee event at Speed Daal brandishing a knife, things took a dark turn.

But despite Maria being his intended target, it was Alya who was inflicted with the knife wound.

However, while she lay bleeding and gasping for breath, no one seemed to help her!

Alya saved Maria’s life (Credit: ITV)

Alya stabbed in Coronation Street

On Wednesday night (January 25) Max was watching his old school bully Blake live stream his attendance at the Weatherfield refugee centre drop-in event.

Max was engaged by Blake’s racist rants, but suddenly saw Blake pull out a knife.

Rushing to Speed Daal to stop the attack, Max was halted by Gary, who said he wasn’t welcome.

Instead of Max shouting out what was about to happen, he was paralysed in fear as Blake launched his attack.

He went for Maria, but was stopped by Alya who jumped in front of him. Daryan also tried to stop him.

Gary and Daryan tackled Blake to the ground and held him in place.

But as Alya cried for help, everyone seemed more concerned with evacuating the restaurant and pinning down Blake.

Maria just stood there and Dee-Dee cleared the restaurant.

Why did no one help Alya?

An ambulance wasn’t called for a really long time.

What on earth happened?

Alya asked for help, but no one seemed to hear her (Credit: ITV)

Fans call out ‘mistake’

Viewers at home noticed the lack of attention to Alya seemingly dying on the floor.

They weren’t happy about it and called out the show on it’s ‘mistake’.

“Just caught up but am so puzzled I wish I hadn’t bothered… How did they notice that little knife but didnt notice Alya bleeding to death on the floor?” queried one.

“Anyone call for the ambulance for Alya? Everyone is just bolting out of there,” said another.

A third wrote: “Someone gets stabbed and they’re lying [there] for an age….why??!! Get her to the bloody hospital.”

“I love how no one bothered to call an ambulance for Alya and of all the people there, only Maria and Yasmeen half-heartedly tried to stop her from bleeding to death,” said someone else.

Another added: “No one feel like helping [Alya] then?”

And when Yasmeen did finally spring into action, another commenter wasn’t happy about what she did: “For crying out loud, stop cuddling Alya and put pressure on the wound, stat!”

Yasmeen eventually came to help (Credit: ITV)

Does Alya die in Coronation Street?

Alya was eventually taken into hospital where she was taken in for emergency surgery.

Although Corrie hasn’t confirmed if she will survive the attack, Alya is mentioned in spoilers for next week, so it seems she is fine.

She tells David that he’s not to blame for Max’s actions after Max is arrested and refuses to take his calls.

Max intends to plead guilty, despite a lawyer insisting she can get him off by arguing he was a victim of grooming.

Will Max go to prison?

