Coronation Street resident in fight for life after being stabbed protecting Maria

In Coronation Street tomorrow night (Wednesday January 25, 2023), Max’s school bully, Blake, will set out on a stabbing spree at Speed Daal, targeting Maria Connor.

Blake sets out to murder the Weatherfield councillor.

But, now, someone else’s life is at risk as they protect Maria from the stabbing.

Who gets stabbed in Coronation Street?

Blake is influenced by Max’s videos (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Blake sets out to stab Maria

After watching Max’s videos, Blake is influenced by his racist views.

Hearing that Maria is hosting an event at Speed Daal, supporting local refugees, Blake sets out on a stabbing spree.

He stands outside of the restaurant, filming himself.

At home, Max watches Blake give a racist speech before heading inside.

Max watches the video and sees Blake pull out a knife.

With this, he rushes to Speed Daal to try and warn everyone but Gary blocks him from entering the building.

Max watches on in horror as Blake goes to stab Maria.

Alya saves Maria’s life (Credit: ITV)

Alya fights for her life, saving Maria from stabbing

Blake sets his sights on stabbing Maria and heads up to her in anger.

Alya spots the knife and shoves herself in front of Maria, saving her life.

Blake, however, stabs Alya in the stomach.

The drop-in meeting guests run out of the restaurant in fear whilst Gary and Daryan tackle Blake to the ground.

Alya’s left fighting for her life, heading off to hospital for a life-saving operation.

This comes after Alya risked her life by driving a bomb-riddled van away from Maria’s peace festival.

Will she survive this time around?

The story will reach it’s climax (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for the extremism storyline?

Blake’s stabbing spree marks the climax of the extremism storyline.

The police will charge Max for incitement to murder next week.

He’ll have to face the consequences of being a part of Griff’s gang.

Speaking on the impact of the extremism storyline, Coronation Street producer, Iain Macleod said: “We are exploring a very 21st Century problem: teenagers self-radicalising through watching extreme content online.

“In the end, we wanted this to be a story about communication within families – what are the right and wrong ways to talk to younger family members who are gravitating towards extreme views?”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

