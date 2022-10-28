Coronation Street fans hit out at new Max gang grooming storyline

Yesterday (Thursday October 28, 2022), Coronation Street announced an upcoming storyline which will see Max get groomed by a gang of extremists.

One of these extremists will be environmental activist, Griff, who has already brought trouble to the street.

Now, fans have hit out at the storyline after seeing it done on other soaps before.

Coronation Street: Max is set to be groomed

Viewers will know that Max has been bullied by some kids at his school.

They recently stole his lunch and squirted water over him in the Freshco car park.

Next week, Griff offers to help Max get revenge on the bullies.

Max is grateful for Griff’s support in getting the bullies off his back.

However, Max’s relationship with Griff is set to become dangerous.

Griff will involve Max in his extremist views and get him to spread racist propoganda online.

But, will Max’s family recognise what’s happening and stop Max from putting himself and others in danger?

Or will the story lead to devastating consequences?

Fans accuse the storyline of being unimaginative

Fans have noticed that this storyline has been done on other soaps before, blaming Corrie for copying past storylines.

One fan complained: “Umm this was covered on Hollyoaks a while back. Try something else please.”

Another said: “Already done in EastEnders. You’re about 2 years behind…”

A third viewer moaned: “No, this sounds horrible, why do they have to do this? EastEnders did it and it was rubbish!”

This storyline has been done before

Storylines about extremism have been done in soaps before.

Last year, EastEnders showed Aaron Monroe’s involvement in a far-right group.

His racist views saw him draw racist graffiti, set the Argee Bhajee on fire and plant an explosive to destroy the Mosque.

Hollyoaks also covered a similar storyline which saw Ste get enticed into a racist gang.

Jonny, who had strong anti-Islamic views, groomed Ste into his extremist group.

But, will Max’s story be similar?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

