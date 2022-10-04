Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Horror as child is attacked

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Tuesday, October 4, 2022), there’s horror as Max gets attacked by a group of bullies in the Freshco car park.

Will Max be able to escape?

Elsewhere, Aaron and Summer aren’t in Billy’s good books as he catches them doing drugs.

And, Alya betrays Stu.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Max gets attacked (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bullies attack Max

Tonight, Max asks David to pick him up after school, but David just laughs it off and tells him to get the bus.

On his way home, Max is met by a couple of bullies, Blake and Chris, outside of Freshcos.

The bullies steal Max’s lunch, break his phone and then proceed to cover him in water.

Max is left hurt and goes home to blame David.

He says that if David picked him up from school, then he wouldn’t have been in Blake and Chris’ path.

Will David feel guilty?

Will Max take revenge on the bullies?

Alya has a plan (Credit: ITV)

Alya betrays Stu in Coronation Street spoilers

Stu has made up his mind that he no longer wants to pursue his case.

However, Alya thinks that she’s getting somewhere and continues in talks with Dee-Dee.

Dee-Dee tells her that she’s got the money to do a DNA test, so Alya tells her to go through with it.

Later on, Eliza turns up to see Stu but Stu calls Bridget and Lucy to pick her up.

Alya uses this to her advantage and suggests that they all have dinner at Yasmeen’s house.

At the gathering, Alya grabs Lucy’s mug and later gives it to Dee-Dee to get tested.

Will it reveal that Lucy killed Charlie?

Summer and Aaron get caught (Credit: ITV)

Summer and Aaron do drugs

Aaron takes his dad’s wallet off of him and finds some cannabis.

He and Summer then make some weed brownies, with Billy and Todd turning up to find them super high.

Billy is furious and tells them to hide.

The Bishop is coming round and can’t see them like this.

However, when The Bishop arrives, he goes to eat one of the brownies.

Todd tries to stop him, but does he succeed?

Later on, Summer defends herself and tells Billy to stop interfering in her life.

But, is Aaron leading Summer into danger?

Ken pushes Wendy away (Credit: ITV)

Ken plays matchmaker

When Brian tells Ken that Mary wants to quit the play, he realises that he has to distance himself from Wendy.

He asks Nigel to work with Wendy on her lines instead of him but is shocked when Nigel says that he wants to ask Wendy out.

Ken gives his approval but when Wendy finds out that Ken was behind the matchmaking, she goes to confront him.

But, will Ken let his true feelings out?

Aggie helps Tim surprise Sally (Credit: ITV)

Aggie helps Tim out

Tim remembers that it’s his and Sally’s wedding anniversary.

Wondering what to get her, Tim goes shopping with Aggie to choose a present for his wife.

Later on, Ed wonders where Aggie’s been but she makes out that she’s just had lunch with a friend.

Will Ed believe her?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!