Coronation Street fans say soap has hit an ‘all-time low’ over bomb storyline

In last night’s Coronation Street (Wednesday January 4, 2023), Griff’s gang planted a bomb in the Speed Daal van, with this shortly after, causing an explosion.

As Alya drove the van away from the Street, the van exploded.

Now, fans are all slating the soap for the scenes of extremism.

Alya was driving the van when it exploded (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Alya got injured in the explosion

Last night, Maria was holding a Peace Festival in the Street when Max soon interrupted the event and warned everyone about Griff.

He had done something to the Speed Daal van and promised that there would be “fireworks.”

Alya and Max looked in the van and found a bomb.

Then, Alya got in the van, despite the timer counting down, and decided to quickly drive it to a wasteland, away from people.

However, the bomb exploded before she could escape.

Yasmeen was left fearing for her granddaughter’s life.

Alya later returned home with Craig, badly injured.

Afterwards, Craig asked Max to come to the station for questioning.

Griff’s gang had planted the bomb and Max now wanted to tell the truth about what had happened.

Fans weren’t pleased (Credit: ITV)

Fans have called the storyline an ‘all-time low’ for the soap

After watching the explosive scenes, fans have slammed the extremism storyline as being an ‘all-time low’ for the soap.

One fan wrote: “I’m 63 so Corrie has always been in my life. I’ve stopped watching it. The storylines are ridiculous, some of the acting is torturous and the genuine soul of the North has been scooped out of it. In short: it’s dreadful.”

Another viewer echoed: “I’m sorry but that episode was absolutely awful. Corrie needs a full on shake up. Better acting and script writing. I miss the old Corrie.”

A third viewer commented: “I mean…. This is bad right? Drivel. It can’t just be me that thinks this? A life long viewer. The bomb… The sign language. The mobile. It’s absolutely appalling. An all-time low.”

Another fan said: “Are we just stupid to carry on watching all these unrealistic OTT storylines and bad acting, keep thinking it’s only to get better but no it’s worse?”

A fifth Coronation Street viewer moaned: “Awful and boring storylines, the hour episodes too much of a task to watch, too much focus on characters I don’t care about, long-term characters pushed to the sidelines, I could go on”

More fans have been left unhappy (Credit: ITV)

More Coronation Street fans were left unhappy

Even more fans have been left disappointed.

Another viewet noted: “How can the producers of Corrie, a show which created some of the countries most iconic characters and greatest storylines even consider churning out the garbage they have of late? I switch on every now and then hoping things may have improved but always end up disappointed.”

Another exclaimed: “Corrie is going through such a rough patch at the minute. The acting and script are beyond laughable. What has happened to this once awesome show. Do they not look on social media and see the response they’re getting? Something needs to change and fast, the storylines and acting are a joke!”

One fan complained: “And Alya even clipped her phone in the holder as she went off on her leisurely drive to let a bomb go off…Corrie get a grip and stop treating the audience like mugs. It’s embarrassing.”

A final fan said: “One sees a bomb in a van, so gets in it and drives it away…!! Righhhttttttt!! WHO does that??? Yet ANOTHER ridiculous ‘storyline’.”

Do you agree?

Will Max tell the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s next after Griff’s explosion?

The current extremism storyline is set to reach it’s peak over the next couple of weeks.

Now that Max has woken up and seen Griff for who he really is, will he tell the truth about the gang to the police?

Will Max try to redeem himself?

Is Griff’s time finally up?

