Coronation Street spoilers: Prison for Max after he pleads guilty following Alya’s stabbing?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Max pleads guilty to Encouragement of Terrorism, causing great fear for David.

Max refuses to contact David, sending him spiralling.

Will Max go to prison in Coronation Street spoilers?

Max’s solicitor thinks that she has a strong case (Credit: ITV)

David does his best to protect Max

This week, after Blake’s stabbing spree at Speed Daal, the police turn up and arrest Max on suspicion of Incitement to Murder.

Max’s videos had influenced Blake’s extremist behaviour.

David had Adam look over Max’s videos but he suspected that there was enough racist material on Max’s laptop to do serious damage for Max.

It wouldn’t look good on him, that’s for sure.

Next week, David fears the worst when he finds out that Max’s charge has been escalated to Encouragement of Terrorism.

He tells Gail and Stephen the news.

Harriet – Max’s solicitor – meets with David and tells her that she’ll put forward the case that Max was groomed by Griff and was a victim.

David’s positive about the case.

He tells Harriet that he’ll find the money to pay her as he wants the very best for his Max.

But, will David be able to get his hands on enough cash to pay the solicitor?

Max pleads guilty (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max pleads guilty

David shares his concerns with Maria.

Max is refusing to speak to him.

Later on, Alya tells David that Max’s actions are not his fault. He’s a good parent.

David turns to whisky to distract himself from Max’s possible fate.

Things get more tense when Max pleads guilty.

David confides in Maria and shares the news with her.

David fears that nothing else can be done to save Max as he awaits sentencing.

Will Max go to prison?

Can David do enough to save Max?

