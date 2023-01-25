Does Alya die in Coronation Street after she was stabbed protecting Maria?

Coronation Street aired a vicious stabbing attack tonight, but does Alya die?

The intended target was Maria Connor, but Alya jumped in front of her to save her life.

However, the episode ended with Alya being rushed in for emergency surgery – what happens next?

Alya saved Maria’s life (Credit: ITV)

Alya stabbed in Coronation Street

On Wednesday (January 25) Maria was hosting an event to highlight the Weatherfield refugee drop-in centre.

Max’s school bully, Blake, who had been drawn in by Max’s racist videos, live streamed himself attending the event. But it wasn’t long before he revealed he was carrying a knife to his followers.

Max, who was watching at home, raced to stop him.

But Gary wouldn’t let Max enter the restaurant, fearing he was there to cause trouble himself rather than stop it.

Max watched in horror as Blake went for Maria with the knife.

Alya saw what was happening and jumped in front of Maria to save her. However, Alya ended up being stabbed in the stomach.

As Gary and Daryan dragged Blake away and pinned him to the ground, Alya fell to the floor bleeding.

It took rather a long time for an ambulance to be called as Alya lay slumped in a bad way.

It’s not looking good for Alya – but does she die in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Does Alya die in Coronation Street?

She was taken to hospital eventually and rushed into surgery.

But as Yasmeen awaits for news on her granddaughter, her fate is unclear.

Alya has already survived a bomb blast this month, but could this wound be fatal?

Coronation Street has not confirmed whether Alya will die.

She is fighting for her life, but can she pull back from the brink?

Will Max got to jail? (Credit: ITV)

What happens to Max?

Blake told Max he had inspired him to commit the violent act and Max was left distraught.

In upcoming episodes he will try to come to terms with what he’s done.

But he will be arrested for incitement to commit murder – a charge which carries a hefty jail sentence.

Although the lawyer David hires is confident she can clear Max’s name by arguing he was groomed, will he walk away a free man?

And how will the rest of the Street receive him if he does?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.