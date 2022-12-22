Coronation Street's Spider is looking angry and Toyah is in a bubble, looking shocked
Coronation Street fans baffled by Spider’s ‘blunder’ as he tells Toyah his secret

Spider told Toyah about his job

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s Coronation Street (Wednesday December 21, 2022), Spider told Toyah the truth about him being an undercover cop.

He told her that everything was a lie but Toyah didn’t believe him.

Now, fans have been left baffled by Spider’s ‘blunder’.

Coronation Street's Spider is looking desperately at Toyah
Spider let Toyah in on his secret (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Spider told Toyah his secret

Last night, Griff put a bomb in the boot of his car, causing it to explode and injure Max.

Spider was terrified that Max would be seriously hurt.

Speaking to his police colleague on the phone later on, he explained that Griff had made a bomb explode and had hurt someone.

His colleague, however, said that this wasn’t enough evidence to arrest Griff.

Spider grew frustrated but was reminded that the stakes were to high for him to walk away and let Griff away with things.

Watching his involvement with Griff damage his relationship with Toyah, Spider spoke to Toyah in the open street.

He couldn’t keep his secret any longer.

Spider told Toyah that his involvement with Griff was all a lie and that he is really an undercover cop.

Toyah didn’t believe him and walked away in anger.

However, now fans have been left baffled by an obvious ‘blunder’ in Spider’s scenes.

Coronation Street's Toyah is looking shocked
Toyah didn’t believe Spider (Credit: ITV)

Fans have been left baffled by Spider ‘blunder’

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by an obvious ‘blunder’ made by Spider.

Spider not only took a work phone call outside in public but also proceeded to tell Toyah that he is an undercover cop – in the middle of the street.

One fan wrote: “Well who hasn’t done a Spider and admitted that they aren’t a racist and are actually an undercover officer in the middle of the street?”

Another tweeted: “Can’t believe Spider was stupid enough to tell Toyah he’s a cop on the street where anyone could hear.”

A third fan said: “Spider… Spider mate… undercover police officers tend not to admit it in the middle of the street.”

One viewer stated: “Spider needs to be really careful having video call conversations in dark alleys in the cobbles, anyone could have been listening.”

Another chirped in: “What’s rule one of being an undercover cop, Spider?”

Perhaps Spider didn’t get the memo?

Coronation Street's Toyah is looking betrayed
Can Toyah forgive Spider? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Toyah forgive Spider?

Toyah ended things with Spider once she found out that he was supporting Griff’s racist motive.

She recognised Spider’s face in a video when Daryan got attacked and confronted him about it.

Now that she knows the truth, will she really believe that Spider is an undercover cop?

And, will Toyah forgive him for keeping her in the dark for so long?

Coronation Street - Spider Tells Toyah That He Is Undercover Police Officer (21st December 2022)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

