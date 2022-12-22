Coronation Street's Max is lying unconscious and, in a bubble, Griff is looking worried
Coronation Street fans all asking the same question after Griff’s bomb goes off in his car

Griff put Max's life at risk

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s Coronation Street (Wednesday December 21, 2022), Griff and his gang went on a survival, camping trip.

However, Griff brought a bomb with him and made Max get injured.

Now, fans have all been asking the same question after Griff continues to get away with things.

Coronation Street's Griff is tending to Max, with an exploded car in the background
Griff injured Max (Credit: ITV)

Griff’s bomb went off

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street, Max joined Griff, Spider and the gang for a survival, camping trip.

However, he started to feel uncomfortable when Griff asked him to skin a rabbit.

Max refused to do as he was told and went to put his jacket in the car boot.

He then found a bomb.

Deciding to keep quiet and get in the car with Griff, the lads started driving when they started to smell burning.

The car then exploded and went up in flames as the bomb went off.

Max was seriously injured and was taken to hospital as Griff made up that a gas canister had randomly exploded on their camping trip.

Later on, Spider spoke to the police as an undercover cop.

His colleague told him that they still didn’t have enough evidence on Griff to act on it.

Now, fans have been lefts confused.

Coronation Street's Max is lying unconscious
The police didn’t have enough evidence on Griff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans are all confused after Griff scenes

Coronation Street fans have all been left confused as Griff got away with things yet again.

They’re wondering what the police are waiting for as a bomb going off should be enough evidence to get Griff punished.

One fan wrote: “Apparently a bomb going off and giving Max concussion isn’t enough evidence for the police that Griff is dodgy. Praying that the producers end this [bleep] storyline now. It’s been dragged on for too long!”

Another fan commented: “”If you walk away from this now so does he.” Griff literally had a [bleep] bomb. Max could have been killed, yet somehow that’s still not enough for Spider’s boss to bring Griff in as proof he’s clearly seriously dodgy really?”

A third viewer said: “Oh c’mon this Griff storyline in Corrie is getting stupid considering they have an undercover cop in the group. How much evidence do they need?”

Another asked: “How much longer are they going to drag the police not getting Griff out? You’d think an explosive would finally be enough?”

Spider has been working as an undercover police officer (Credit: ITV)

Will Griff get punished?

It looks like Max is starting to question Griff’s behaviour now that he’s just been injured.

With Alya on his case, Griff is starting to become more and more extreme with his actions.

Will Max wake up to the truth before Griff hurts someone else?

What will it take for the police to arrest Griff?

How far will Griff go?

Coronation Street - Max Gets Caught In The Crossfire When Griff's Car Boot Explodes (21/12/22)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

