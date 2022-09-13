Coronation Street Peter and Spider
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter to expose Spider’s secret?

Spider's an undercover cop

By Tamzin Meyer

New Coronation Street pictures show Spider holding on to an angry looking Peter in some tense, upcoming scenes.

Last night’s Coronation Street (Monday, September 13, 2022) revealed that Spider is an undercover cop, keeping his job a secret from Toyah.

However, once a fellow detective found out about his relationship with Toyah, she demanded that he give her as much info on her as possible.

New pictures from recent Corrie filming, suggest that Peter may be on to Spider.

But will Peter expose Spider as a cop?

Coronation Street Spider smiles at Toyah in the bin lorry
Spider’s not who Toyah thinks he is (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter in brutal showdown

New pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk show Chris Gasgoyne (Peter Barlow) and Martin Hancock (Spider Nugent), filming on location.

Spider is seen holding Peter back from a gang of thugs outside what looks to be like a club.

It is unclear why Peter gets involved in a violent showdown, but as Spider tries to intervene, will Peter cotton on to the fact that he’s a cop?

At the moment, Spider has been keeping his role as an undercover cop a secret from Toyah.

He’s currently working on another case although it is unclear which case this is.

Now though, could Peter start becoming suspicious of Spider as he protects him from danger?

Will he expose Spider?

Coronation Street Toyah and Spider
Toyah has no idea about her partner’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Big things are coming for Spider

In a recent interview, Martin Hancock addressed what’s in store for Spider now that viewers know that he’s an undercover cop.

He said: “I don’t want to give away a major storyline we’ve got coming up.

There’s a few issues in the world today which we’re going to address. There’s some quite nasty stuff going on and we’re going to start dipping into that. What he’s doing is going after some very dangerous stuff.”

Did Spider lead Peter to the thugs?

Is Spider running towards danger?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Peter expose Spider’s secret? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Archie Battersbee looking at the camera and in hospital
Archie Battersbee’s funeral takes place as family and friends gather following life-support battle
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Queen's Thanksgiving service
Royal fans spot Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s ‘devastated’ and ‘broken’ reaction during service for Queen
Strictly 2022 logo and Anton Du Beke on show
Strictly 2022 launch delayed following the Queen’s death
The Queen during royal engagement and Penny Lancaster smiling
Penny Lancaster ‘very proud’ as she announces huge role at Queen’s funeral
Boris Johnson and the Queen
The Queen ‘was clearly not well’ during final meeting days before her death, Boris Johnson reveals
Emmerdale Faith, Noah, Amelia and Liam
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Sept 19-23