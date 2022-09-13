Coronation Street spoilers: Peter to expose Spider’s secret?

New Coronation Street pictures show Spider holding on to an angry looking Peter in some tense, upcoming scenes.

Last night’s Coronation Street (Monday, September 13, 2022) revealed that Spider is an undercover cop, keeping his job a secret from Toyah.

However, once a fellow detective found out about his relationship with Toyah, she demanded that he give her as much info on her as possible.

New pictures from recent Corrie filming, suggest that Peter may be on to Spider.

But will Peter expose Spider as a cop?

Spider’s not who Toyah thinks he is (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter in brutal showdown

New pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk show Chris Gasgoyne (Peter Barlow) and Martin Hancock (Spider Nugent), filming on location.

Spider is seen holding Peter back from a gang of thugs outside what looks to be like a club.

It is unclear why Peter gets involved in a violent showdown, but as Spider tries to intervene, will Peter cotton on to the fact that he’s a cop?

At the moment, Spider has been keeping his role as an undercover cop a secret from Toyah.

He’s currently working on another case although it is unclear which case this is.

Now though, could Peter start becoming suspicious of Spider as he protects him from danger?

Will he expose Spider?

Toyah has no idea about her partner’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Big things are coming for Spider

In a recent interview, Martin Hancock addressed what’s in store for Spider now that viewers know that he’s an undercover cop.

He said: “I don’t want to give away a major storyline we’ve got coming up.

There’s a few issues in the world today which we’re going to address. There’s some quite nasty stuff going on and we’re going to start dipping into that. What he’s doing is going after some very dangerous stuff.”

Did Spider lead Peter to the thugs?

Is Spider running towards danger?

