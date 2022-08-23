Coronation Street fans have accused the soap of recycling storylines as Kelly and Aadi pretended to be engaged to enter a competition.

Kelly saw a Weatherfield Gazette competition to win an all expenses paid wedding in Mexico.

She decided she and Aadi should pretend to be married to get the holiday, and they would find a way out of the wedding.

However fans remember this storyline being done a few years ago.

Kelly and Aadi pretended to be engaged (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans accuse soap of recycling storylines

In last night’s episode (Monday, August 22) Kelly and Aadi were in the Bistro.

As Ryan was speaking to Weatherfield reporter Ellie, who was meant to be out handing out leaflets for the competition, Kelly saw one of the leaflets on the floor.

Kelly began talking about her dream wedding to Aadi.

Ellie soon overheard and asked if they were engaged. Kelly pretended that they were and Ellie told them about the competition.

She explained they needed to fill out an application and someone would be in touch about having a shoot day.

They would be filmed doing a couples quiz and Gazette readers would vote for who they want to progress to the next stage.

However fans have noticed similarities with this plot to another Corrie storyline.

Mary and Norris got married to win a competition a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

Back in 2017, friends Norris Cole and Mary Taylor got married in order to win a Mr & Mrs competition on Radio Weatherfield.

But in 2019 he asked Mary for a divorce so he could marry his fiancée Freda.

Now fans are accusing the soap of ‘recycling’ storylines.

#Kelly and #Aadi using a recycled script from #Norris and #Mary come on writers we deserve so much better than this #Corrie — Johnboy710💎 #DGaF and Bar (@Johnboy710Fble) August 22, 2022

Didn't Norris and Mary do something similar to this with Aadi and Kelly? #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) August 22, 2022

Kelly and Aadi pretending to be married reminds me of Mary and Norris fake marriage storyline years ago #Corrie x — Michelle💕 #11YearsOfLittleMix (@mishybabez_) August 22, 2022

Can't believe Kelly and Aadi are literally repeating the Mary and Norris storyline. #Corrie — Sean The Mondasian Cyberman (@WhoPotterVian) August 22, 2022

What’s next for Kelly and Aadi?

Later this week Kelly tells Aadi that a part of the qualifying process for the competition is they have to take part in a Mr & Mrs quiz.

As Kelly and Aadi start asking each other questions, they both admit they’ve never had a sexual relationship.

Aadi leans in for a kiss and soon things go further.

Having enjoyed their first sexual encounter, Aadi gives Kelly his mother’s engagement ring leaving her smitten.

Kelly and Aadi meet up with Ellie at a hotel bar and take part in the quiz.

Aadi gives Kelly his mother’s engagement ring (Credit: ITV)

But when they fail to answer the questions correctly, Aadi reveals they belong together.

Ellie things they’re great and reckons readers will love them.

Back on the street, Asha notices that Kelly is wearing her mum’s engagement ring.

Aadi returns, happy he’s passed his driving test but Asha confronts him about the ring.

He admits that he and Kelly aren’t actually engaged but are pretending to win a holiday.

However Kelly overhears and chucks the ring at him, clearly hurt.

She jumps in Aadi’s new car and heads off and Aadi goes after her on a bike.

Soon Aadi comes across his car crashed into a bollard. Will Kelly be okay?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!