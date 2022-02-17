Norris Cole in Coronation Street: Who was he and how did he die?

Norris Cole in Coronation Street was Weatherfield’s biggest gossip. He worked in the Kabin with Rita Sullivan, he tormented Mavis and Derek Wilton and he was a classic Corrie comedy character and a true fan fave.

Norris was a dreadful gossip (Credit: ITV)

Who played Norris Cole in Coronation Street?

Norris Cole in Coronation Street was played by actor Malcolm Hebden. But when Malcolm landed the role of Norris back in 1994, it wasn’t the first time he’d appeared on the show.

Malcolm appeared in Corrie as a charming Spanish man who was wooing Mavis Riley (Credit: ITV)

Malcolm first had a part in Corrie in 1974, playing Carlos. He was a Spanish love interest for Mavis Riley, who was swept off her feet by the exotic chap, only to be devastated when he admitted he just wanted a British passport.

When he returned as Norris in the 1990s, it wasn’t intended to be a role that lasted as long as it did. But Malcolm, who describes Norris as ” a little nosy prat” made the character his own and viewers took Norris to their hearts.

Norris had a lot of friends in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Malcolm, who’s 81, suffered a heart attack in 2017 and took some time away from the show. After he recovered he made some guest appearances, with Norris moving to retirement complex Still Waters. But last year Malcolm decided to retire.

Mr Cole’s early years on the cobbles.

Norris was an old friend of Derek Wilton. He arrived in Weatherfield and immediately began rubbing everyone up the wrong way with his nosiness and love of gossip.

Fans loved Norris and Rita’s banter and jokes (Credit: ITV)

But though he left for a short while in the late 90s, he soon returned and became part of Corrie history. He and Rita worked together in The Kabin for many years, often leaving viewers weak with laughter at their fond arguments and banter.

Norris’s best moments

Norris has had so many brilliant moments on the Street that it’s hard to pick a favourite! But some of his highlights include teaching Roy Cropper to dance – and later teaching Mary.

Norris always knew everyone’s business (Credit: ITV)

And he was part of the crew that helped the Commonwealth Games run smoothly when they took place in Manchester in 2002.

In fact, so popular was Mr Cole’s role in the games that the volunteers became known as Norrises!

Norris’s romance with Mary Taylor

Mary Taylor arrived in Corrie as a friend who Norris had got to know thanks to their mutual love of competitions.

Their friendship soon became one of the show’s best-loved partnerships. It even survived a bumpy patch – to say the least – when Mary kidnapped Norris and held him hostage!

The pair even tied the knot but it was really only to win a Mr and Mrs competition organised by Radio Weatherfield.

Norris and Mary were hilarious together (Credit: ITV)

Though the pair were known for their comedy storylines, when Mary opened up to her friend and told him she’d been raped as a 14-year-old schoolgirl and given birth to a baby, it was clear actors Malcolm Hebden and Patti Clare could cope with hard-hitting drama, too.

Norris helped track down Mary’s son, Jude, who arrived on Christmas Day. Aww.

Norris’s death

Norris left Coronation Street in the back of a taxi, with the last words: “Goodbye old friends.”

And earlier this year, the legendary nosy newsagent died off-screen. He suffered a stroke and passed away at Stillwaters, with wife Freda by his side.

His friends from Coronation Street all gathered to give Norris a good send off at a moving funeral ceremony.

