Coronation Street fan theory: Fiz pregnant in ‘who’s the daddy?’ twist

A Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Fiz Stape could be pregnant in a new twist.

Earlier this month Fiz married Phill Whittaker. But at their reception she dumped him and went back to her ex-fiancée Tyrone.

Now one fan thinks there could be a big twist coming up – Fiz is pregnant.

Phill and Fiz got married but she dumped him at the reception (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Fiz, Tyrone and Phill

Earlier this month Fiz and Phill finally got married.

But their wedding didn’t exactly got the way Phill had hoped.

At their wedding reception, Fiz realised she didn’t love Phill and told him.

He was devastated but what he didn’t realise is Fiz left him because she still loved Tyrone.

At the reception, Fiz went back to Tyrone to tell him she loved him and they shared a kiss.

The next day, Fiz asked for an annulment, but he said he couldn’t give her one if she went back to Tyrone.

Fiz lied to him saying her decision had nothing to do with her ex.

Phill begged her for two weeks to try and change her mind, but his attempts to win her back didn’t go to plan.

Phill tried to win Fiz back (Credit: ITV)

Last week Phill finally agreed to an annulment but asked that Fiz attend a couples’ therapy session to see if they could fix things.

However Fiz got a shock when she realised the therapist they were seeing was the same one she had been seeing with Tyrone.

Later she returned to see the therapist with Tyrone and the therapist revealed she was not impressed with their lies, encouraging them to tell Phill the truth.

However Phill found out for himself when he came back to the therapists’ office to get his phone and found Fiz and Tyrone there.

Tyrone and Fiz had secretly got back together behind Phill’s back (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory suggests Fiz is pregnant in big twist

He did still agree to give Fiz the annulment, however when Hope let slip that Fiz spent their wedding night at No.13 with Tyrone, he changed his mind.

Although Phill was furious at them both for their lies, it looks like he will give Fiz the annulment after all.

But one fan suspects that Fiz is pregnant in a big twist. They’re also predicting that Tyrone’s ex-girlfriend Alina will return with his baby.

The fan wrote: “I’ve got a feeling what might happen over the next few months or within the next 12 months.

“Fiz finds out she’s pregnant ‘who’s the daddy’ storyline. Alina will come back with Tyrone’s baby or a baby will appear on his doorstep.”

Could Fiz be pregnant, and could Alina make her way back to Weatherfield?

It was hinted that Alina was pregnant when she left. Are there more twists yet to come?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

