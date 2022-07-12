Fiz Phill Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street fans predict dark twist for Phill following disastrous marriage to Fiz

Phill is desperate to get Fiz back

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans are predicting a dark twist for Phill Whittaker after he was dumped by his wife Fiz.

Last week Phill and Fiz got married, but she ended their relationship at the reception.

Although he’s devastated, he is desperate to win Fiz back. But fans think he could begin to stalk her.

Phill and Fiz Coronation Street
Fiz dumped Phill at the wedding reception (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Furious Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Fiz

Coronation Street: Fiz and Phill

After marrying Phill, Fiz realised that she didn’t actually love him and decided to end their relationship.

Phill was devastated and stayed at the reception to announce to their friends and family they had split up.

Meanwhile Fiz went back to No.9 and told her ex Tyrone that she still loved him.

In last night’s scenes (Monday, July 11) Phill went to see Fiz and she asked for an annulment.

However he was desperate for her to give their relationship a chance, unaware she was back with Tyrone.

Phill told Fiz if her decision to end things was because she wanted to get back with Tyrone, he couldn’t give her an annulment.

So Fiz decided not to tell him about her and Tyrone getting back together.

Corrie Fiz is thankful to Tyrone but he's gutted when she says they're moving sooner
Fiz went back to Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Phill will start stalking Fiz

Later Fiz met up with Phill again, but he had organised a big romantic dinner at the Bistro.

He begged Fiz to give him two weeks to see if she would change her mind, and if by the end of it she still didn’t want to be with him then he would pay for the annulment himself.

Phill goes to extreme lengths to win Fiz back - unaware she's reunited with Tyrone (Credit: ITV)
Phill is desperate to get Fiz back (Credit: ITV)

Fiz told Tyrone about Phill’s deal and suggested they kept their relationship secret for a few weeks until she can get the annulment.

However fans are predicting Phill will begin to stalk Fiz and could even end up kidnapping her.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

What did you think of last night’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince George at the Men's Wimbledon final
‘Strategic reason’ Prince George was at Wimbledon with Kate and William
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews both smile
Pippa Middleton ‘welcomes third baby with husband James Matthews’
Peter Andre and wife Emily smile at events
Peter Andre makes emotional confession to wife Emily as they mark big milestone
Jon Kay looks nonplussed on BBC Breakfast while Dan Walker presents to camera
Dan Walker’s BBC Breakfast replacement Jon Kay ‘gutted’ as he’s forced to miss first day of ‘new job’
Danny Dyer, Natalie Cassidy, Maura Higgins, Dominic Cummings
I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured celebrities ‘revealed’ as EastEnders legend becomes bookies’ favourite
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning today
Unimpressed This Morning fans all have the same question as Dermot and Alison to host for two weeks