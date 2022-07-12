Coronation Street fans predict dark twist for Phill following disastrous marriage to Fiz

Coronation Street fans are predicting a dark twist for Phill Whittaker after he was dumped by his wife Fiz.

Last week Phill and Fiz got married, but she ended their relationship at the reception.

Although he’s devastated, he is desperate to win Fiz back. But fans think he could begin to stalk her.

Fiz dumped Phill at the wedding reception (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Fiz and Phill

After marrying Phill, Fiz realised that she didn’t actually love him and decided to end their relationship.

Phill was devastated and stayed at the reception to announce to their friends and family they had split up.

Meanwhile Fiz went back to No.9 and told her ex Tyrone that she still loved him.

In last night’s scenes (Monday, July 11) Phill went to see Fiz and she asked for an annulment.

However he was desperate for her to give their relationship a chance, unaware she was back with Tyrone.

Phill told Fiz if her decision to end things was because she wanted to get back with Tyrone, he couldn’t give her an annulment.

So Fiz decided not to tell him about her and Tyrone getting back together.

Fiz went back to Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Phill will start stalking Fiz

Later Fiz met up with Phill again, but he had organised a big romantic dinner at the Bistro.

He begged Fiz to give him two weeks to see if she would change her mind, and if by the end of it she still didn’t want to be with him then he would pay for the annulment himself.

Phill is desperate to get Fiz back (Credit: ITV)

Fiz told Tyrone about Phill’s deal and suggested they kept their relationship secret for a few weeks until she can get the annulment.

However fans are predicting Phill will begin to stalk Fiz and could even end up kidnapping her.

Phil won’t let it go. He’s turning into a stalker. I can feel the secondhand embarrassment from here. #Corrie Most romantic date of your life, in the place you left your just husband the night before. 😂🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ — Ĵuαŋі© (@Juani983) July 11, 2022

Phil is going to become a mad stalker isn’t he? #Corrie — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) July 11, 2022

Phill is gonna be obsessed with Fiz or have a breakdown🥺🥺 #Corrie — Michelle💕 #ThankYouLittleMix (@mishybabez_) July 11, 2022

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

