Coronation Street fans are convinced that Stu‘s daughter Bridget didn’t kill Charlie Walters and she could be covering for someone else.

Stu served 27 years in prison for the murder of his lover Charlie, but says he didn’t do it.

In last night’s Coronation Street episode (Wednesday, October 12) Stu’s daughter Bridget confessed to her dad that she killed Charlie.

But fans don’t think she did it.

Yasmeen found out Stu had been in prison for murder (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bridget and Stu

When Stu was introduced last year, he was living on the streets after being released from prison.

He was offered a job and a place to live by Yasmeen Nazir.

Yasmeen tried to help Stu get back in contact with his daughter Bridget.

But when Stu’s ex-wife Lucy turned up she told Yasmeen he had been in prison for murder.

Stu explained that although he was having an affair with Charlie, he didn’t kill her.

Although it took a while, Yasmeen and her granddaughter Alya started to believe him.

Alya has been trying to find evidence of Stu’s innocence and asked Dee-Dee Bailey to help.

Recently they decided to get the evidence from the case re-tested and managed to get their hands on Lucy’s DNA.

Meanwhile Bridget decided she wanted to introduce her daughter Eliza to Stu, although Lucy was against it.

In last night’s episode, Bridget and Eliza went to see Stu and Yasmeen again.

Bridget and Stu got back in contact (Credit: ITV)

Bridget admits she killed Charlie

However when Eliza asked her granddad about prison, Bridget became upset and went into the garden.

As Stu followed her out, she admitted that she was the on who killed Charlie.

Bridget, who was a teenager when Charlie was killed, explained that the night she killed her dad’s lover she went to the restaurant where Stu was working at the time.

She told him she wanted to show him a clay model of their dog that she made.

However she saw him and Charlie together.

Instead of confronting them, Bridget waited. Stu soon drove off and Charlie got out of the car.

When Charlie went to a bus stop, Bridget followed her and went to confront her.

However Charlie recognised Bridget. Bridget told her to stay away from her dad, but when Charlie wouldn’t back down, Bridget told her she’d regret it.

As Charlie laugh and called Bridget ‘a little girl’, Bridget hit her with the clay model and killed her.

She explained that she was terrified realising that Charlie was not alive.

Not sure what to do, Bridget called her mum and she helped her cover it up, saying police would think it was a random attack.

Bridget told her dad that when police arrested him she wanted to come forward, but Lucy wouldn’t let her.

Bridget admitted to Stu that she killed Charlie (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans convinced Bridget isn’t Charlie’s real killer

Stu was shocked finding this out and later met up with Lucy.

He questioned why she never told him, saying he would’ve covered for Bridget.

But fans now think that Bridget didn’t kill Charlie and is covering for her mum.

Some believe that Charlie was actually still alive after Bridget hit her and Lucy finished her off.

One wrote: “I reckon Bridget thinks she killed Charlie but Lucy secretly finished her off.”

Another said: “I bet Bridget didn’t kill Charlie the girl… bet she was knocked out alright but the mother Lucy, when getting rid of the body, bumped her off properly.”

I bet Bridget didn't kill Charlie the girl… Bet she was knocked out alright but the Mother Lucy when getting rid of the Body bubmped her off properly…!!! STU call the ole bill ffs #Corrie — 💙❌𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐘 ❌💙 (@ScullyScully73) October 12, 2022

Other fans think Bridget could have made the story up to cover for Lucy and there could be another twist when Dee-Dee and Alya get the DNA results.

Would not surprise me if Bridget was covering for Lucy still? #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) October 12, 2022

#Corrie And there’s the proof! Lucy killed Charlie! Bridget is covering for Lucy! Bridget would’ve only been a little girl when Charlie was killed! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) October 12, 2022

This bloody show indeed 😂 Reckon now that Bridget told Stu she killed the girl and Dee Dee telling Alya the DNA results are ready there is going to be another twist with the results? #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) October 12, 2022

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

