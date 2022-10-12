Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stu finally learns who really killed his lover Charlie

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, October 12, 2022), Bridget tells Stu the truth about who killed Charlie.

Stu has been trying to prove his innocence for a long time, but did Bridget know the truth all along?

Elsewhere, Maria starts getting death threats again.

And, Tracy gets her own back on Wendy.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Bridget tells the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bridget tells Stu the truth

Bridget and Eliza spend time with Stu at Yasmeen’s house, without Lucy knowing.

However, things get tense when Eliza asks Stu about prison, making Bridget run outside and start crying.

Stu goes out to the garden to speak to Bridget but it’s clear that she’s hiding something.

She can’t take the burden anymore and tells Stu the truth.

Bridget tells him who really killed Charlie.

She knew he was innocent all along.

But who really killed the young waitress?

David accuses Max (Credit: ITV)

Maria gets more death threats

Maria is devastated when she notices more death threats on an article she wrote about rehoming refugees.

She is so shocked and shows David and Shona the comments.

One stands out as it tells everyone where she works.

However, David starts to get suspicious that Max is behind the threats and asks to use his laptop.

Max refuses to let him on it, making David think that he’s hiding something.

Whilst Max promises that he didn’t troll Maria, is he responsible for the online comments?

Did he troll Maria so that he could get revenge on Daryan for taking his place at school?

Summer wants Aaron back (Credit: ITV)

Summer fights for her relationship

Aaron’s listened to Paul’s advice and has decided to end things with Summer.

However, tonight, Summer tries her best to make Aaron change his mind, but he won’t listen.

He tells her that he has to focus on his dad and can’t put time into their relationship as well.

Back at the flat, Summer is heartbroken, but her spirits are soon heightened when Billy signs her up to help with a charity clothes swap event.

Could this be just the remedy that Summer needs?

Tracy wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy seeks revenge on Wendy

After finding out that Ken and Wendy are back together again, at the book launch, Tracy has an idea to get revenge.

She pretends to apologise for over-reacting and offers to cook dinner for the new couple.

However, when they sit down to eat, Tracy serves Wendy a recipe of revenge.

Deirdre’s stuffed marrow.

Gross!

Will Wendy think that she’s biting off more than she can chew?

