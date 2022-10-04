Coronation Street spoilers: Stu finally finds out who killed Charlie

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Stu finally finds out who really murdered Charlie after speaking to his daughter, Bridget.

After Stu’s granddaughter, Eliza, asks Stu about prison, Bridget is full of emotion.

When Stu goes to speak to her, she tells him the shocking truth.

Who is the real murderer in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers?

Stu and Bridget are on speaking terms (Credit: ITV)

Stu gets closer to Bridget

Stu has been trying to reconnect with his daughter, Bridget, for a while but she has shut herself off from him.

She has wanted nothing to do with him ever since he did time in prison for the murder of a young waitress, Charlie, who he was having an affair with.

However, this week Bridget allows Stu to meet Eliza but when Lucy finds out she immediately demands that they leave Speed Daal and get away from Stu.

Little Eliza comes to visit Stu later on and whilst Lucy and Bridget come to collect her, they agree to having dinner at Yasmeen’s.

Next week’s spoilers suggest that Stu is finally starting to get on speaking terms with his daughter.

Yasmeen reasons with Bridget at The Rovers and realises that Bridget is open to the idea of getting to know Stu again.

The only thing stopping her is Stu’s ex-wife, Lucy.

Yasmeen and Bridget make a deal to arrange a meet up with Stu so that Bridget and Eliza can spend time with him without Lucy knowing.

But, will their plan work?

Bridget gives Stu a shock (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu learns the truth

Eliza and Bridget meet up with Stu and catch up with each other.

However, when Eliza asks Stu about prison, Bridget can’t handle it.

She legs it into the garden and lets her emotions out.

Stu follows Bridget and tries to open up to her.

He tells her that he was furious at being punished for a crime he didn’t commit.

Bridget feels the guilt and tells Stu the truth about the night of the murder.

Stu learns the truth (Credit: ITV)

He tells Yasmeen who struggles to process the discovery.

What does Bridget reveal?

Later Stu feels lighter knowing the truth but it’s clearly a struggle for Yasmeen.

Dee-Dee goes to Speed Daal and tells Alya the results from the evidence re-testing is done.

But Alya us shocked by what she learns.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

