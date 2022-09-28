Tonight Dee-Dee Bailey arrives on Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, September 28 2022).

She came to see her family as she’s been living in America.

But who is Dee-Dee? And what do we know about actress Channique?

Dee-Dee comes to Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Who is Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street?

Dee-Dee Bailey is the daughter of Aggie and Ed Bailey.

She is also the sister of Michael and James Bailey, and auntie to Michael’s daughter Glory.

She is a lawyer and has been living in America.

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee’s arrival and involvement in Stu’s storyline

Dee-Dee arrives in Weatherfield and immediately helps her brother James when he shows her a letter from Weatherfield County offering him a small final pay-off.

However Dee-Dee will also get involved in Stu‘s storyline.

After speaking to Alya and Yasmeen, Dee-Dee agrees to take on Stu’s case.

Will she be able to help prove Stu’s innocence?

Dee-Dee is Aggie and Ed’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Who plays Dee-Dee Bailey?

Dee-Dee Bailey is played by Channique Sterling-Brown. She is 25 years old.

Channique is from a small town in West Yorkshire, growing up both there and in Hertfordshire.

After graduating Channique moved to Manchester, which is where she’s lived for the past four years.

How would Channique describe Dee-Dee?

Recently Channique Sterling-Brown had a chat with Entertainment Daily and other media to talk about her new role.

Describing Dee-Dee, Channique said: “Organised chaos is how I describe her. She walks into any room, she bursts in and she’s got a big personality, but she’s really hard working.

“She’s a great lawyer and knows what she’s doing.

“I relate to her because I think I’m quite similar, in that I’m really friendly and really chatty. But when I’m in the zone when I’m working hard, I’m there.

Channique even revealed that she originally was going to go to law school, but decided to go to drama school instead.

She continued: “Even the fact Dee-Dee is a lawyer – I was originally not going to do drama school and I was going to train in law. I got a place at law-school, but at the last minute I pulled out and decided to pursue drama school.

“Even everything about the way Dee-Dee was described and the way she dresses, that she changes her hair all the time, it’s just to similar to myself.”

Channique is played Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Channique admits she accidentally stole prop phone from Corrie

Actress Channique revealed she sent a self-tape in for the role of Dee-Dee at the start of April.

She had a final screen test with the Baileys. However Channique revealed in the ‘chaos’ she accidentally left her screen-test with a prop phone.

She said: “In the chaos of it all, I’d been give a prop phone in the screen test scene. I did the scene and put it in my pocket. We cut after a few takes and then I left.

“I don’t know what even made me realise because I wasn’t home yet. But I just stopped and I was like, ‘I’ve got the phone in my pocket.’

“I was like, ‘I’ve just stolen, I’ve stolen from Corrie.’ Literally, I called my agent and I’m like ‘what do I do?’ They were like ‘Take it back, it’s fine.’

“So I drove back with it. I pulled up outside reception and ran in. As I was coming out, I bumped into Ryan Russell, who plays Michael, and told him that I’d taken the phone.

“We had a lovely chat and he was super encouraging, which made me feel so good, even if I hadn’t got the job. It made me feel as an actor that I’d done a good job. This was such a blessing for me because I left on a high.”

Dee-Dee will get involved in Stu’s case (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Dee-Dee?

As Dee-Dee starts to work on Stu’s case, it seems like she will become friendly with Alya Nazir.

Speaking about Dee-Dee’s involvement in Stu’s case, Channique said: “Dee-Dee is going to bring a lot of fun and a lot of chaos – but in a good way, hopefully.

“She makes a friend in Alya, which has been really great. They’re delving into Stu’s case and looking to see if Dee-Dee can get him exonerated.

“I think that’s going to be really exciting for viewers, because obviously, it’s such a big storyline and it’s very gripping. Two young women are on a detective case. I think it’s really brilliant and it’s exciting to see where that’ll go.”

